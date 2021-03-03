Those conservative folks who hate government interference when it comes to helping to protect you against coronavirus seem very, very interested in interfering with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, a private company, for daring to decide to no longer publish six Dr. Seuss books because of their racist imageries.

According to NPR, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the company that controls the author’s books and characters, made the decision last year to stop publishing those books in an effort to support "all children and families with messages of hope, inspiration, inclusion, and friendship."

But Fox News and their conservative pals such as Donald Trump Jr. seem to think they have the right to demand that the company not be inclusive and continue the racist images.

This was Round 2 of the Dr. Seuss outrage for Fox. Over the weekend, I wrote about how Fox & Friends seized on Virginia’s Loudoun County school district’s decision to de-emphasize Dr. Seuss on Read Across America Day and dishonestly whined that Dr. Seuss had been “canceled.” Not surprisingly, Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ decision set off a new round of howling from the perpetual victims on Fox.

Fortunately, Stephen Colbert gave them a comedic comeuppance.

Have some laughs on Fox and Trump Jr. below, from the March 2, 2021 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.