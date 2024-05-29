Fox News is deliberately undermining our system of justice in order to pre-delegitimize any guilty verdict of the network’s favorite p***y grabber, Donald Trump.

Media Matters crunched the numbers and tallied 220 attacks on Judge Juan Merchan from the beginning of jury selection to the last day of testimony, before the closing arguments began. Merchan, as you probably know, is presiding over Trump’s New York criminal trial. “We did not include general criticism of the judge’s decisions or personal invective aimed at the judge that were unrelated to his ability to be fair and impartial, although the network also aired such attacks,” Media Matters noted. In other words, there were plenty more than 220 on-air attacks on the judge.

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that the most assaults on the judge’s impartiality came from Sean Hannity, Trump’s Bedtime BFF with a side hustle as an advisor and MAGA political strategist. Media Matter counted 34 attacks from him and 18 more from others on his prime-time Hannity show. The other leaders in this disreputable field, per Media Matters, are all lawyers: Laura Ingraham (12 attacks), Jeanine Pirro (11), Gregg Jarrett (10), Mark Levin (9) and Leo Terrell (9).

Media Matters provided some examples and clips, including the clip below from The Faulkner Focus, probably the worst example of what passes for a news show on the network. It features Harris Faulkner, probably the worst example of what passes for a journalist on Fox. In this clip, the guest is Terrell, probably the worst example of what passes for a legal analyst on Fox, especially one who claims to be a civil rights lawyer.

In the April 23, 2024 clip below, Faulkner’s beloved Trump whines about the gag order from the judge and about not being able to campaign because he is required to be in court. It’s the law in New York that a criminal defendant be present during his or her trial; it was not Judge Merchan’s ruling. And Trump was gagged from attacking witnesses, jurors and others involved in the case because his attacks potentially intimidated and endangered them.

But rather than make that clear to viewers, Faulkner aired a clip of Trump calling it “very unfair” that he could not be campaigning. She also read from an article by Gregg Jarrett claiming the “hocus-pocus case” had been exposed as a political prosecution of a “political enemy.” Then she asked Terrell to “describe what’s going on.”

Terrell claimed “the goal” of the case is “to inflict as much political damage on President Trump.” Note that Terrell’s favorite p***y grabber is not the “former” president.

After Terrell called Merchan “compromised,” Faulkner hinted she wanted more on that subject. “You think the judge is compromised,” she said suggestively.

“He’s compromised because he should have been recused from this case. He was placed in this position to inflict this type of political damage to Trump. And I’ll tell you right now, he cannot be impartial given the fact of his daughter.”

As Media Matters explained, a New York judicial ethics committee found no evidence of bias either because of Merchan's modest political donations or because of his grown daughter’s political work. But “journalist” Faulkner didn’t tell viewers about that.

Instead, she said, “It feels like legal terrorism, it really does. Because I’m still looking for the victim. … I’m still looking for any sort of fairness in this process.” If Faulkner really wanted to find out who was allegedly harmed, she could have hosted an impartial legal expert. Or, she could have tried a simple Google search. Spoiler alert: the alleged victims were American voters.

If Terrell had any ounce of integrity, he would have explained the theory of the prosecution. But the guy who was once booked on Fox as a volatile liberal and now gets paid by the network to be a Black Trump lover said, “Very simply, the judge is hostile to President Trump. He has a dislike towards President Trump, and I’ll tell you right now, the fix is in.”

You can watch it below, from the April 23, 2024 The Faulkner Focus.