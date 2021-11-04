Fox News is all in on the “Let’s go, Brandon” smear, a euphemism for an obscenity against President Joe Biden.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel (she hides her Romney heritage in service to Donald Trump) got quite the going away present from host Harris Faulkner near the end of their chat on Fox News’ The Faulkner Focus today:

FAULKNER: Alright, we’re gonna end it here with “Let’s go, Brandon.”

McDaniel chuckled.

If you’re not familiar with the phrase, it’s a stand in for “F**k Joe Biden.”

Faulkner continued by saying, with obvious approval, that Gov. Ron DeSantis (Trump-FL) is “getting in on the cultural phenomenon of this.” Then she played a clip of DeSantis saying, “When you look at the Biden, the Brandon administration…” The video cut to a grinning DeSantis as the crowd shouted, “Let’s go, Brandon!”

Faulkner was now gushing: “Well, they actually had it, like in a round! One side did this, the other side of the room did that.” She broke into chuckles as she spoke. Then she read approvingly from a New York Post which she said, “summed it up this way.”

“The catchphrase of the year … that amounts to a dual-warhead cruise missile raining down equal contempt on both our blundering president and the media who shamelessly cover for him.”

Faulkner conveniently omitted that the actual piece revealed that the phrase is “a sanitized way of saying ‘F-k Joe Biden.”

“And Ronna McDaniel, you say what?” Faulkner “asked.”

Not surprisingly, McDaniel endorsed the extremely disrespectful obscenity. “This is a symbol of everybody’s frustration with Joe Biden,” she said. Faulkner murmured her agreement.

“’Let’s go, Brandon’ really resonates right now because Joe Biden’s a huge failure and the American people recognize it,” McDaniel added.

Faulkner gave her stamp of approval: “RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, getting in a last few words before we close out The Faulkner Focus today. So good to see you.”

You can watch this new low for Faulkner and Fox below, from the November 4, 2021 The Faulkner Focus.

(H/T Richard W.)