Memo to Harris Faulkner: the shoe fits.

It started when Faulkner excitedly suggested that Biden’s 62% support from Democratic primary voters means he faces serious challenges from Robert Kennedy Jr. and/or Marianne Williamson, polling at 19% and 9%, respectively. His challengers “have a combined 28%!” she exclaimed. “I mean, that’s not an also-ran number! That’s a significant number. That’s almost a third of voters are looking at somebody else in the race.”

Democratic guest Desiree Tims responded by noting there are polls showing Biden “absolutely crushing” Donald Trump (she’s right). She added that “the reality” is that the race will be between Biden and Trump.

Faulkner interrupted. “I know you want it to be him,” she sniped.

“And I think the results will be the same,” Tims continued, meaning Biden will be the nominee and he will win against Trump.

“And I believe you believe that it will be,” Faulkner said condescendingly.

“That’s what it’s going to be,” Tims replied. Then she added, “I know you guys on the far right really want Ron DeSantis to be the nominee but I don’t think – “

Ruh roh! Faulkner was greatly offended at the suggestion she is not the “straight news” person she pretends to be. “I don’t know who, who you’re talking to in terms of ‘you guys,’” Faulkner huffed. “I know that that wasn’t meant for me. I’m a journalist.”

Tims kept speaking about a Biden/Trump matchup but Faulkner kept talking over her.

“Yeah, OK. I’m sure you heard what I said,” Faulkner sneered.

I heard you, too, Harris, and I can assure folks that if you are a journalist, I’m the Queen of Sheba. Let’s take a little stroll down Faulkner’s “journalism” lane:

Faulkner gushed over a crowd chanting “Let’s Go Brandon,” a right-wing euphemism for “F**k Joe Biden.”

Referring to the Republicans’ “squeaky majority” in the House but with midterm races still to be called, she said, “If Republicans pick up more, great.”

She tried to paint Trump as tough on Russia (which was nicely debunked by Sen. Amy Klobuchar).

In an interview with Trump, Faulkner gushed to the shockingly lazy Donald Trump, “You have such energy” for the job.

She blamed John McCain for Donald Trump’s attack on McCain’s war-hero status.

She spun Trump’s refusal to condemn the neo-Nazi white supremacists marching in Charlottesville by attacking Trump’s critics as anti-American.

She boasted about owning the libs, saying, “I’m going to say the word 'looting' as often as possible since it offends so many people.”

That’s Faulkner’s idea of being a journalist - not counting her dismissive treatment of Tims from the get-go.

You can watch it below, from the April 27, 2023 The Faulkner Focus.