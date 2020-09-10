While the death toll from coronavirus approaches 200,000 Americans, and millions remain unemployed and without assistance, Donald Trump is spending hours and hours watching TV that massages his ego.

Crooks and Liars (where I am a contributor) caught Trump trying to deflect from the explosive Bob Woodward revelations by going back to some old chestnuts:

During his press conference Thursday afternoon, the so-called president tried desperately to distract from the current scandal of his own making by dredging up Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the Obama administration and the lie that he was spied on in 2016.

And in doing so, he revealed just what a lazy, do-nothing and self-centered disgrace of a commander in chief he is.

TRUMP: If they say half as much as I already know just from seeing it -- you have people -- I watch some of the shows. I watch Liz MacDonald, she's fantastic. I watch Fox Business. I watched Lou Dobbs last night, Sean Hannity last night, Tucker last night, Laura. I watched "Fox and Friends" in the morning. You watch these shows. You don't have to go too far into the details.

That amounts to eight hours – OK, a bit less, assuming he’ll scroll through commercials - of TV that doesn't make him go "too far into the details." You know, like a detailed intelligence briefing would.

No wonder Trump didn't want the public to know about the seriousness of the coronavirus. It could have interfered with his Fox TV watching.

You can watch Trump reveal how he spends his time in the White House, when he’s not tweeting, below, from his September 10, 2020 press conference, via Crooks and Liars.