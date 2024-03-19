On his radio show Monday, Sean Hannity said, “if I was Trump, and I've had discussions with him about it, you know I'd go after Joe Biden's base." He followed that with a load of “theoretical” advice

Media Matters caught Hannity’s comments:

HANNITY: But if I was Trump -- and I've had discussions with him about it, you know -- I'd go after Joe Biden's base. The base of the Democratic Party is a coalition party demographically. You see these massive numbers in polls, Hispanic Americans, African Americans, young people, suburban women. I would also unite the Republican Party around principles and ideas and policy objectives. I would remind people about what matters, and that's keeping our city safer, better schools, secure borders, lower taxes, less regulation, stop shoving electric vehicles down our throat, and assure the American people that once again America will retake our mantle as the leader in the free world.

This is not the first time Hannity has been revealed as a MAGA political strategist while also working as a Fox propagandist. When CNN obtained the 2,319 text messages then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows supplied to the Jan. 6 committee, the numerous texts exchanged with Hannity between November 3, 2020 and January 6, 2021 stood out. “Throughout the logs, Hannity both gives advice and asks for direction, blurring the lines between his Fox show, his radio show and the Trump White House,” CNN reported.

In 2018, New York Magazine's Intelligencer reported, “Generally, the feeling is that Sean is the leader of the outside kitchen cabinet,” one White House official said, echoing other staffers (current and removed).”

In 2019, Hannity worried that his phone calls with Trump may have been recorded. “That's not going to bode well for me. Good grief,” he said then.

More recently, in December, 2023, during his “town hall” with Donald Trump, Hannity noted that during one of their friendly chats, he had asked his beloved Trump, "How come you never listen to my advice?"

You can listen to Hannity acknowledge he’s still advising Trump, or trying to below, from the March 18, 2024 The Sean Hannity Show, via Media Matters.

(Image via Crooks and Liars screen grab)