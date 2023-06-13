It’s one thing to defend subway vigilante killer Daniel Penny. It’s terrifying to hear someone – a supposed civil rights attorney, no less – call him a “hero.”

If there’s one thing Fox News loves, it’s Blacks attacking other Blacks, especially over their racial sensitivity. So, it’s not a huge surprise to see Black Fox “journalist” Harris Faulkner and Black “civil rights attorney” turned Trumper, Leo Terrell, defending Penny, who is a white Marine veteran.

It’s not even a surprise to see those two argue the case the Fox way, i.e. by attacking and smearing Blacks and others who took offense at a white guy choking to death a mentally ill Black man.

Again, you can argue that the death of Jordan Neely at Penny’s hands was a tragedy, not a crime. But calling Penny a hero puts a stamp of approval on racially-tinged vigilante killing. And not for the first time on Fox.

Here’s Terrell and Faulkner endorsing Penny's actions and smearing those with another view. Terrell is the one who called Penny a hero. But Faulkner gave the rhetoric an implicit nod when she put up no objection and, instead, thanked Terrell.

TERRELL: Look at the people who helped him. Look at the people who also assisted this man. A person of color helped restrain Jordan Neely. But again, he's the wrong color. He's not being prosecuted. Isn't it a shame that the Democrats need to play the race card to divide this country and to hopefully try to remain in power. They're trying to divide this country, Harris, and it's very insulting to the American public.

FAULKNER: Well, make no mistake about it. He's two things that it seems like the left don't have enough room for in their playbook. He is white, but he's also military.

Again, your last word?

TERRELL: Absolutely. And you know what? That man’s a hero. And he's sacrificed. Basically, he saved a lot of people from harm, and he's also protected and served this country. This man should not be charged. I'm glad he's testifying. These charges should be dropped immediately,

FAULKNER: All right. Well, we'll cover the news as it happens. Leo Terrell, thank you.

I’ll bet you dollars to doughnuts, as my mother used to say, that Terrell’s conversion from Black defender to Black attacker has a lot more to do with money than conviction. As I wrote on November 24, 2020, when Terrell compared Black Lives Matter to ISIS:

You may recall that Terrell was once a regular and flamboyant liberal guest on the Hannity show. But for some reason, he had a 2020 conversion to Trumpism and was coincidentally rewarded with a Fox Nation show.

Now, with Trump on his way out, Terrell appears to be positioning himself as a regular African American Black attacker of the Biden/Harris administration.

Apparently, Terrell has expanded his universe of Blacks he's willing and eager to attack on TV.

You can watch this dangerous disgrace to the Black community below, from the June 12, 2023 The Faulkner Focus.

