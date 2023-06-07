Did “journalist” Harris Faulkner not bother to check her facts when she compared the 1918 Spanish Flue pandemic to the Covid pandemic? Or did she lie about the 1918 school closures?

For the second night in a row, Harris Faulkner made a fool of herself while auditioning for Tucker Carlson’s prime time slot. On Monday night, she ridiculously claimed “my pronouns are U.S.A.” and dubiously claimed she had been kicked out of a restaurant for “openly bowing my head in prayer hands.”

Faulkner took great exception to being labeled “far right” by a guest not long ago. “I’m a journalist,” Faulkner huffed in response. But last night, the shoe fit again.

In Tuesday night’s opening commentary, she attacked pandemic school closures, with a whopper.

FAULKNER: Sometimes we make dangerously bad decisions, like pandemic lockdowns and keeping our own children home from school when a virus was hurting them far less often than adults.

And since almost all children live with adults, I guess it’s just too bad for them if the kid spreads what could be a life-threatening disease. But I digress.

Faulkner went on to suggest we should have suffered and sacrificed lives instead – because 1918!

FAULKNER: You know, we didn’t actually close schools in 1918, during the Spanish Flu pandemic. We didn’t even have penicillin back then. We did sacrifice. We suffered. But then we pressed on.

Um, no.

Attorney Bradley P. Moss provided an image from the October 4, 1918 New York Times. It reports that in Philadelphia, “schools, churches, theatres and all places of public assemblage were today ordered closed indefninitely.”

MIT did a study on school closures in 165 large U.S. cities, meaning that at least 164 more large cities closed their schools.

Isn’t it funny how members of the “party of life” keep promoting death?

You can watch Faulkner tell her pandemic whopper below, from the June 6, 2023 Fox News Tonight.

(H/T Richard W.)