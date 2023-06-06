“Journalist” Harris Faulkner also said her pronouns are “U.S.A.” as she guest hosted in the old Tucker Carlson slot.

Just a little over a month ago, Harris Faulkner took great exception to a guest who called her “far right.” “I’m a journalist,” Faulkner huffed in response. We’ve long known Faulkner is a right-wing propagandist. But previously, she has mostly propagandized in bite-sized pieces.

This week, however, she’s trying out to be the next Tucker Carlson. She was not quite as hateful as Carlson but her suggestion that liberals have been taken over by the devil should have pleased whatever part of his Fox base is still watching.

From The Daily Beast’s rundown of Faulkner’s nearly eight-minute opening commentary:

“Enough is enough. I mean, is it enough for you? It is for me. We are in a spiritual fight for the soul of America, and if you think that’s not true, take a look around at what’s going on. The devil has gotten into some people. The worst part of experiencing our country ripping at the seams is that our enemies are massing, feasting on the tastiness of our weaknesses,” she said vividly.

…

“Women and children are being redesigned by some sort of mad leftist science experiment,” she asserted. “It’s as though people on the left have more free time than anybody else. They want to acronym and pronoun us to death. Well know this: the Lord has determined I am a woman, and my pronouns are U.S.A.”

Faulkner repeatedly invoked faith throughout her monologue, encouraging “those who believe” to “be bold in our faith right now.”

Also, as a lower-third banner read, “AMERICAN CAN AND WILL BE PUT TOGETHER AGAIN,” “journalist” Faulkner suggested “the devil” is out to persecute Christians like herself. She wore earrings that were crosses, as if she were doing her best to ward off the devil right then and there.

FAULKNER: We know who we are and we know whose we are. For those of us who believe we must be bold in our faith right now. When you gather in public spaces, pray thankfully over your food. Even when the server gives you the stink eye or tells the manager that your peaceful grace is triggering them.

Had it happen to me. I’ve been asked to leave a restaurant for openly bowing my head in prayer hands – in America.

It’s all good. They don’t deserve my money anyway.

I’m not the only one who finds this anecdote a tad far-fetched. Justin Baragona, senior media reporter for The Daily Beast tweeted last night, “I’m going to ask Fox News PR if Harris Faulkner can provide the name of the restaurant and date when this happened. Will update if I receive a response.”

Apparently, it’s crickets so far.

You can watch this Faulkner relay her persecuted Christian tale below, from the June 5, 2023 Fox News Tonight.

Oh, and apparently Carlson’s white supremacist fan base isn’t taking to Faulkner so much: “In her first night on primetime filling in for Tucker's old timeslot, Harris Faulkner drew 1.59 million total viewers and just 105,000 in the 25-54 advertising demographic, finishing behind CNN and MSNBC in the demo. Tucker averaged 3.26 million total viewers last quarter,” Baragona tweeted today.