Even worse, “journalist” Harris Faulkner made the accusation based on a completely false New York Post report that homeless veterans had been kicked out of New York hotels to make room for undocumented migrants.

The poutrage occurred Monday, on the Outnumbered show. Cohost Emily Compagno’s voice dripped with sanctimony as she parroted a New York Post report (the Post is another Murdoch outfit) that “America’s heroes,” i.e. veterans, had been displaced in favor of migrants. (Not that Compagno objected when, in February, a colleague smeared Afghanistan war veteran and Biden Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as “a cracker who only wants to racially divide the country further.”)

Now, I don’t want homeless vets or anyone else kicked out of any housing but, in typical Fox fashion, not one of the five cohosts indicated having made any attempt to look into why that was supposedly happening or the rationale behind the action. No, they just wanted to weaponize the story for propaganda against their favorite political foes.

But, as it turns out, the story is bogus and was completely debunked today by the Mid Hudson News.

“Our veterans, the brave men and women who risked their lives to keep America free now being kicked to the curb?” Compagno continued.

Just a few weeks ago, cohost Harris Faulkner, took great exception to a Democratic guest calling her a member of the “far right.” Faulkner huffed in response, “I’m a journalist!” But as I wrote then, the shoe fits. It still does. And I don't mean the "journalist" shoe.

It was clear that nobody at Fox confirmed the story, which we now know is false because Fox used wiggle words such as “Homeless veterans reportedly kicked out of hotels to make room for migrants,” which is the title of the online video, and a lower-third banner reading, “NYP: VETS BEING BOOTED FROM NY HOTELS FOR MIGRANTS.”

In other words, Faulkner and her cohorts didn’t need no stinking facts in order to use the report to smear their fellow Americans – while posing as patriots. Yet this one discussion included clips of at least two other Fox shows taking this same bogus story as truth: Fox & Friends First and The Faulkner Focus, “journalist” Faulkner’s show that airs immediately before Outnumbered.

Cohost Guy Benson “asked,” “What are the priorities here?” He was referring to the Biden administration, not Fox News. That was a prelude to a predictable attack on the administration’s border policies.

Faulkner slobbered over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sticking his nose into the border problem (while Texans are being slaughtered by gun violence). “Look at what the governor did. He put up all that wire! He kept people out! The federal government didn’t do that. It defied him!”

Then it was secession-supporting Lisa Boothe’s turn to play the faux patriot. “I’m always trying to figure out why is this happening,” she claimed, “because it is intentional.” But she didn’t indicate having done any actual reporting, either. She declared that “the bottom line” is that sovereignty “is not something Joe Biden is concerned with because he is a globalist. I mean, he is more concerned about the needs of the U.N., about the World Economic Forum, than he is about his own American citizens.”

Just as a reminder, “America-loving” Boothe opposed raising the minimum wage to $10.10; falsely claimed the war on poverty has been a failure – and called for “reforming welfare as a whole.” She obviously didn’t mean that it should be expanded to help more struggling Americans; She also shrugged off the hypothetical possibility that Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric toward North Korea (before he “fell in love” with that country’s dictator) could cause an attack on the U.S. territory of Guam – because President Obama.

“Why are we putting the needs of illegal immigrants ahead of American citizens?” Boothe asked, based on the fake news. Never mind that she’d happily put corporate welfare or pro-Trump politics ahead of the needs and lives of Americans.

Cohost and congenital liar Kayleigh McEnany said, with unintended irony, “The media, though, they are so culpable in this.”

But the award for Most Vicious Rhetoric Based On A Falsehood goes to Compagno and Faulkner. “A reminder that every time the president ends a prepared speech, he always ends it with ‘God bless our troops.’ I guess that ends, essentially, when they come back,” Compagno sneered.

“He doesn’t mean it,” Faulkner interrupted. “Look at Afghanistan.”



“Look at his policies,” Compagno added.

You can see how Fox doesn’t care much more about truth than it did when it defamed Dominion Voting Systems below, from the May 15, 2023 Outnumbered.