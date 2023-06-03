Fox News prime time ratings have taken quite a hit since Tucker Carlson was fired. Sad!

Mediaite has the details about Fox's May ratings:

Fox News, in the first full month since firingTucker Carlson, brought in 1.42 million viewers in primetime – a 37% drop year over year. CNN’s total prime time viewership sank to 494,000 viewers, a 25% year-over-year decrease. MSNBC, on the other hand, averaged 1.16 million prime time viewers for a 14% percent gain compared to last year. For comparison, Fox averaged 2.09 million total prime time viewers in the first quarter of the year, while CNN averaged 568,000 viewers and MSNBC had 1.11 million average viewers.

The prime time demo numbers were even more bleak for Fox and CNN. Fox averaged 135,000 demo viewers between 8 and 11 p.m. for the month – a whopping 62% year-over-year drop. MSNBC averaged 120,000 demo viewers to come in second, which was a steady 14% increase and CNN saw 113,000 demo viewers – a 25% drop from last May.

But don't feel too bad for the MAGA propaganda network. Fox News still beat MSNBC and CNN in total day and prime time viewers, Mediaite noted.

Still, you know the Fox brass must be worried.

In more bad ratings news for Fox, Sean Hannity’s town hall with Donald Trump Thursday night received lower ratings than CNN’s town hall with Trump.

More from Mediaite:

The town hall event hosted bySean Hannity in Iowa brought in 2.78 million total average viewers at 9 p.m. and 320,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic, almost half a million fewer viewers than Trump’s CNN town hall on May 10th. The hour led cable news for the day, however.

Trump’s CNN town hall, hosted byKaitlin Collins, scored 3.31 million total viewers and 781,000 demo viewers – a major boost for the ratings-beleaguered network.

The numbers are not too surprising given that CNN’s town hall engendered a lot of suspense and speculation whereas everyone knew in advance that a Hannity town hall would be little more than a Trump rally with a sycophantic host.

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Flickr and Creative Commons license)