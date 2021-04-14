Leo Terrell, the Fox News “civil rights attorney” who is now one of the network’s African American Black Attackers, lectured President Biden to shut up about Jim Crow because “It is a lie."

Terrell appeared on Fox’s America Reports “news” show, shortly after the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright was arrested and soon to be charged.

Anchor Sandra Smith set the stage by saying, admiringly, that Terrell had been “fired up” on Twitter over (Black) Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott saying that police don’t always need guns for traffic stops. In other words, she was asking Terrell to redo his Tweet storm on the air for the white supremacy network.

Terrell has no qualifications in law enforcement or government, but he quickly claimed to know better than Mayor Elliott:

TERRELL: He’s not ready for prime time. What are his qualifications to articulate such a statement? I would submit to you that he’s not a police officer, he doesn’t have any formal police officer training, so what gives him those qualifications for the audacity to say that?

Elliott was elected by the voters to oversee the police force, that’s where his qualifications come from. Also, by the way, Elliott was opining in the clip, not issuing any formal orders.

But Smith said nothing to push back on Terrell’s nonsense.

“Every routine traffic stop is not routine,” Terrell continued. Then he repeated his own projection about the mayor: “This mayor does not have the qualifications to even make a statement. I submit to you that he was playing to the crowd that was basically anti-cop.” It takes a disingenuous showboat to think he knows one, eh, Leo?

Smith used the moment to expand the hatred. She moved on to prod Terrell to attack supporters of Black Lives Matter and Democrats by bringing up the “anti-police messaging” from such “far-left” people as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “Your response to her claiming this was not random,” Smith said. Her voice was full of indignation, just in case Terrell missed his next cue.

And Terrell delivered.

TERRELL: 30 years of being a civil rights attorney, being involved in police misconduct cases, working with police officers, she’s lying. I want to be clear as I can. I say this every time I’m on Fox. There is no systemic discrimination in this country. You have people of color, Sandra, running the police department.

Well, the guy who was running the Brooklyn Center police department at the time Wright was shot was white. But, not surprisingly, Smith didn’t mention it.

So Terrell continued with the kind of screed Fox pays him to utter.

TERRELL: You have people in power running major metropolitan cities. And what I find ironic is, they’re pointing the finger at somebody, I don’t know, because they’re being run by Democratic governors and mayors.

It is nothing more than an extreme Democratic talking point used to get people upset.

And let me make a prediction, which is a sad prediction. You have a powder keg developing. The George Floyd case is going to end this week, you have this ongoing case right now, you have the ingredients for an explosion next week … in Minnesota.

It is horrific and they should tone down the rhetoric, Sandra.

It’s a safe bet Terrell will never tell Fox’s Top White Supremacist, Tucker Carlson, to tone down his dangerous rhetoric, now officially endorsed by Lachlan Murdoch. No, Terrell threw his next stone from his glass house at President Biden, again at prompting from Smith:

SMITH: What could President Biden say at this moment, after what you’ve described?

TERRELL: Let me explain. Mr. President, stop going on the Al Sharpton network and mentioning the term Jim Crow. It is a lie. Again, my credentials – 30 years of doing civil rights law. Jim Crow does not exist, institutionalized racism does not exist.

Attention Squad members: Stop playing the race card. Stop inflaming the extreme base. 95% of Americans want law and order. It protects us from the criminals, especially people of color, Sandra.

I’ll give Terrell the benefit of the doubt (though I'm not sure why) and say that I think he meant people of color are especially protected from criminals by law enforcement. But that’s not what he said.

In any event, if Terrell really cared about inciting rhetoric, he would not have supported, much less have campaigned for, Donald Trump. Nor would he be working for the network that goes out of its way to inflame, divide and race bait.

You can watch this civil rights fraud below, from the April 14, 2021 America Reports.