Fox News not only snubbed President Biden’s infrastructure bill signing in favor of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, it attacked MSNBC for not doing the same for the right-wing martyr.

The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona captured the screen grabs. As you can see, CNN and MSNBC aired the president signing a major piece of legislation. Fox “News” stuck with its vigilante assassin hero.

Interesting programming decisions right now on cable news:



CNN/MSNBC: Biden signing infrastructure bill

Fox News: Rittenhouse defense closing argument



Newsmax: "Dems: Anyone Who's Conservative Is A Racist" alongside images of Jussie Smollet. pic.twitter.com/hlKxnA2VYe — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 15, 2021

However, we feel confident that if Donald Trump had ever followed up on infrastructure week by signing a bill like Biden’s it would have gotten live, slobbering coverage.

What’s worse is that Fox used the moment to further gin up hatred, division and polarization by whining that MSNBC didn’t worship at the Rittenhouse altar along with the Murdoch hate-for-profit machine.

MSNBC skips Kyle Rittenhouse defense's closing argument after airing prosecutor's case to juryhttps://t.co/IpCXgiYJJk — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 15, 2021

Fox, and the Murdochs who control it, have already shown that they care more about taking down Biden than improving Americans' lives with better infrastructure. Heck, the network and the Murdochs have already shown they would rather Americans actually died from COVID for the sake of taking down Biden - all the while Fox News protects their own selves from the pandemic.

(Biden image via screen grab)