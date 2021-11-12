Sean Hannity put aside his “medical license” in order to play lawyer last night so that all his viewers could watch Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother sob and tell us that the white kid who took an illegal assault rifle to a Black Lives Matter demonstration in another state and killed two demonstrators is a good Samaritan and the real victim.

Hannity assumed a similar role for George Zimmerman when he was accused of shooting and killing Trayvon Martin, an unarmed Black teen. And while Hannity doesn’t hesitate to accuse Blacks of racism, he seems to like nothing better than to leap to the defense of white folks in racial hot water.

I’ve written many times about Hannity playing doctor on Fox News, from diagnosing Hillary Clinton to COVID expert. But last night, Hannity played legal expert.

MAGA world, which very much includes Hannity, has donated megabucks for Kyle's defense. It wouldn’t surprise me if Hannity is/was a donor, too.

In any event, Hannity and Fox News certainly donated lots of PR with his beyond-softball interview with Wendy Rittenhouse last night. Now, I can’t blame a mother for doing everything possible to help her son but that’s no excuse for Hannity and Fox to act like they’re members of the family, too.

First, Hannity declared that Kyle’s tears on the witness stand, which seemed fake to many, seemed “like a classic panic attack” to Hannity, who also assured us that he can “read people pretty well” and has done it his “whole life.”

“That’s your son,” Hannity said, after playing the clip of Kyle's crying jag. “How does that make you feel?”

Wendy Rittenhouse had her own convenient crying jag in court and she reprised it on Hannity. “I just breakdown with Kyle crying like that,” she said. “It made me feel heartbroken, sand and I wanted to just go up there and hug him and tell him it would be OK.”

In case there’s any doubt that Hannity’s real interest in Kyle is as a political tool, Hannity followed up on Rittenhouse’s heartbreak, not by asking how she’s been coping or how she may have been able to comfort her son during this time, but by playing the race card. Hannity prodded Wendy Rittenhouse to attack President Joe Biden and to hold Kyle up as a victim of racism.

HANNITY: When the then-candidate, now president of the United States and other elected officials that don’t know anything about your son refer to him as a white supremacist, I have yet to see any evidence whatsoever that he is such a person. And when prominent people say that, how did that impact you and how did it impact him?

RITTENHOUSE: When I saw what, afterwards of the president candidates’ debate, When I saw that, I was in shocked. I was angry. President Biden don't know my son whatsoever. And he is not a white supremacist. He is not a racist. And he did that for the votes. And I was so angry for a while at him and what he did to my son. He defamed him.

Next, Hannity moved to play video of Rittenhouse supposedly being attacked by the people he claimed to shoot in self defense. Hannity helpfully set the scene by saying the first person knocked off Kyle’s hat and that he was “on the ground” when “an individual with his leg up [was] about to pound his leg into [Kyle’s] face, into the cement.”

“That was one of the shootings,” Hannity said. “What do you see there?”

RITTENHOUSE: I see this man trying to kick my son in the face. I was scared. I was frightened. I thought my son was going to die that night.

Hannity next delivered another set of defense-team talking points:

HANNITY: When you see the tape and you’ve heard witnesses testify that he was trying to deescalate the situation there, when you look at the tape, when you look at the witness testimony and then the prosecution brings on their star witness who got shot by your son – and that star witness admitted on the stand, under oath, that he aimed a loaded gun at your son before your son shot him. That would seem to me a classic case of self-defense. Your thoughts?

That’s when Wendy Rittenhouse broke into tears.

RITTENHOUSE: When I look at that video with that guy pointing the gun to my son's head, I thought he was going to die. This guy just pointed his gun at his head. It took a long time to, just to, just to grasp on that he was alive. And knowing that he’s with me, I’m - I’m grateful. And I’m relieved that he’s OK, but he has a lot of healing to do. Because he does have nightmares from this.

She indicated no concern about the nightmares anyone else might be having or the healing needed as the result of her son killing two people that night. Nor did Hannity.

Hannity closed the discussion by painting Kyle as a hero:

HANNITY: I know your son was a lifeguard and I know your son’s stated reason for going [to Kenosha] was to help protect stores and help on the medical front. Have you and your son discussed whether or not if he had to do it over again he would go into a situation like that?

RITTENHOUSE: With Kyle, I know him. He would probably do it again ‘cause that’s the type of person he is. He always wants to help people. Even since he was a little boy, that’s all he wanted to do, was help people. It didn't matter if it was raking leaves for the neighbors, talking to them, or just being goofy. That's how I raised him, is to help people.

Let’s be clear here. While the conservatives like to portray this as a gun rights case, Tucker Carlson gave the game away a long time ago when he revealed it’s really about vigilantism.

You can watch the interview below, from the November 11, 2021 Hannity.