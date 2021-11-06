Without a word of complaint about their employers’ vaccine policy that is more stringent than the Biden administration’s, the three Fox & Friends hosts lavished love on Ben Shapiro’s threatened lawsuit to block any vaccine mandate.

A group of mostly Republican attorneys general have filed suits to block the Biden administration's vaccine mandate. It’s not clear that Shapiro was part of those actions but a temporary stay was issued today, giving the Biden administration until 5 PM Monday to respond to a request for permanent injunction. The mandate does not go into effect until January 4.

Fox News has a more stringent vaccine policy already in effect as does the Fox Corp. annual shareholders meeting on November 10. But there was not a peep about that “tyranny” from any of the three cohosts as they ginned up hate, division and non-compliance toward Biden’s plan – which is designed to keep Americans safe from a pandemic.

“We’re not going to comply with this mandate, and we’ve already filed a federal lawsuit with the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to stop this mandate. It’s unconstitutional, it’s illegal, it violates the original enabling act for OSHA,” Shapiro pontificated.

Although Shapiro is a lawyer, plenty of experts believe the mandate is constitutional. Not one of the three cohosts pointed that out.

Shapiro has no discernible medical, scientific or public health credentials yet that didn’t stop him from declaring, “It’s completely anti-scientific as well. It provides nothing in terms of some sort of exception for natural immunity. It makes no sense, and this is coming from a person who’s very pro-vaccine right? I’m vaxed, my wife’s vaxed, my parents are vaxed. I’m very pro vaccination, but this has nothing to do with that.”

Shapiro continued: “This is a crackdown on liberty by the Biden administration. I will note the irony of them suggesting that it’s an emergency temporary measure but it only goes into place 60 days from now after the holidays when everybody will be getting together. This has nothing to do with actually mitigating COVID and everything to do with top down control by the Biden administration. Frankly, I wonder if Biden even thinks this is ever going to go into effect or whether it’s just a PR ploy?”

Not one of the three cohosts said a word about the “crackdown on liberty” they suffer through. Instead, cohost Ainsley Earhardt “asked,” “What about the supply chain issue here?” thus suggesting there will be massive resignations as a result of the mandate. Nobody said whether any such thing had happened at Fox. “Truckers especially,” cohost Brian Kilmeade added.

“I’m sure we’ll dedicate hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars to push this case as far as it needs to go in order to stop this mandate,” Shapiro boasted.

Cohost Steve Doocy did his part for the fear mongering. “It may apply to companies with more than a hundred employees right now, but going forward, it sounds like, they hint at, they could change it to every business,” he said.

Shapiro claimed, “There’s no standard here by which we even can determine what fully vaxed means. They actually open the possibility to even after you’re fully vaxed, you have to mask up at work as well. They may change the type of mask that’s necessary at work. This is all authoritarian stuff from an authoritarian White House that’s for sure.”

Kilmeade spitefully anticipated a Republican political victory. He noted that minorities are the most vaccine hesitant, that Democrats are “bleeding” Hispanics and that Blacks, who “got Joe Biden in office” “are gonna be hit by this especially.” Then, adding in the “senility” meme for extra anti-Biden points, Kilmeade asked, “Does he realize he’s alienated his own base?”

Shapiro didn’t go there. Instead, he bizarrely argued that Biden has “boxed himself in with regard to COVID and he can’t get out” because he can’t admit that he “believes that COVID basically is already over.”

Earhardt urged viewers to protest any possible mandate to small businesses by writing to the Department of Labor. “They’re taking comments from the public,” she said. “They want to know how you feel about that. So go to their website, it’s Department of Labor and write your comments in there and let them know how you feel. I imagine most of you don’t want these mandates.”

She never indicated whether she had protested the Fox policy.

Kilmeade, who also never said anything about the tyranny of the Fox policy, gave Shapiro’s lawsuit the stamp of approval. After laughing in agreement with Shapiro that Kamala Harris “makes Hillary Clinton look like the apotheosis of charm, Kilmeade said, “Hope you win your fight.”

That’s the same fight that Kilmeade, along with Doocy and Earhardt are either two cowardly to fight at Fox or else don’t really believe in except as a political cudgel against President Biden.

You can watch the hypocrites below, from the November 5, 2021 Fox & Friends. The discussion about vaccines starts at about 4:30.