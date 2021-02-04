On Fox Business, Maria Bartiromo and Larry Kudlow discussed whether President Joe Biden is too senile to know what he’s doing or if he’s “merely” “an empty vessel for the far-left.”

It started with soon-to-be FBN host Kudlow painting Biden as an extremist.

KUDLOW: President Biden may be really – given his first couple weeks, the most left-wing president we’ve ever seen. … His actions on spending and taxing and regulating, on immigration and fossil fuels and other cultural issues, he may be the most left wing. I don’t know whether he believes this stuff, I don’t know whether he’s an empty vessel for the far-left wing of his party, but they are moving in the wrong direction from Day One.

BARTIROMO: Yeah, well, that’s what I was going to ask you. Who the heck is coming up with these ideas? You know, some people feel like Susan Rice is running things. Does President Biden understand what he’s signing into law here with these executive orders?

Bartiromo might be stupid enough to get punk’d by an animal rights activist posing as the CEO of a major pork producer and processor, but surely she knows that Kudlow, who just left the Trump administration, would have no clue about the inner workings of Biden or his administration. But she’s probably smart enough to know that asking the question has more propaganda value than getting an answer.

That was almost a bridge too far for Kudlow.

KUDLOW: Well, that’s a good question. Look, I’m not gonna, I’m not get into – you know, is he alert or not alert. He is who he is. I knew Joe Biden very well a long time ago but not for the last eight or ten years. Um, it’s just part of the Democratic agenda. The party has moved, you know, a hundred yards to the left. This is way to the left of Barack Obama.

Watch it below, from the Fox Business Network’s February 3, 2021 Mornings with Maria, via Molly Jong-Fast. With all due respect to Jong-Fast, I think Bartiromo was more shameful than Kudlow, though he was pretty bad, too.