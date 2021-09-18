Rachel Campos-Duffy, host on a network with tougher vaccine requirements than President Biden’s, decided to boost her MAGA cred by calling for others to avoid the health measures she follows and benefits from.

Appearing on Fox News Primetime yesterday, the Fox & Friends cohost pretended that a vaccine mandate is akin to Chinese authoritarianism. Campos-Duffy didn’t say whether her own brood of nine children have attended any school that requires vaccinations. Nor did Campos-Duffy make any objection to the vaccination rules at Fox News that are more stringent than Biden’s.

First, Campos-Duffy, lacking even a single credential in public health, played a public health expert on TV. She whined that the head of the National Institutes for Health (Dr. Francis Collins, M.D., Ph.D.) “isn’t based in science.” Her evidence was his supposed refusal “to acknowledge natural immunity or early treatment.” (FACT CHECK: She’s wrong.)

For extra MAGA points, the woman about to advocate that people resist protecting themselves and others from COVID added that Collins “said nothing when people were coming over the southern border without vaccines or in the BLM riots.” Apparently, Campos-Duffy thinks getting COVID is worse if you catch it from an immigrant or a Black Lives Matter demonstrator.

From there, the almost-surely vaccinated and “scientifically minded” Campos-Duffy suggested viewers should put their own health and others' at risk for her politics:

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I think we’ve just reached a point of where we just have to all say this doesn’t make sense. And there, it’s time for civil disobedience. It’s time for the people who are rational and have common sense to say enough is enough. I’m not going to be ruled by these people. And I’m not going to be sucked into the beginnings of what I see is a Chinese social credit score system, where if I do what the government wants me to do, then I get to participate in society and eat and travel. But if I don’t then I can’t. That’s wrong, that’s not America.

Campos-Duffy's youngest child, not yet three years old, is at higher risk for developing severe COVID. Do you think she allows unvaccinated people into their home?

The week’s guest host, Lawrence Jones, joined in the hypocrisy. “Enough is enough,” he said. “Businesses want to do that, go for it. I don’t have to go there.”

He didn’t say anything about not working there.

As Media Matters points out, Fox’s rules, which require all employees to upload their vaccination status into a database and daily testing for the 10% who remain unvaccinated, go far beyond Biden’s requirement that unvaccinated employees at companies with more than 100 workers get tested once a week. Yet while Fox's talking heads have been raging at Biden’s policies, not one of them has quit.

Yesterday, three Texas tourists were arrested for assaulting a New York City restaurant hostess who asked for proof of vaccination, which is the law in New York. Anyone want to bet they’re Fox watchers?

Carmine’s on the UWS says a hostess was assaulted after asking a group for proof of Covid vaccine to eat inside. “It’s a shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job - as required by city policies...” @NBCNewYork after football. pic.twitter.com/xrqZoNm74R — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) September 17, 2021

You can see what kind of inciteful hypocrisy Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch bankroll below, from the September 17, 2021 Fox News Primetime, via Media Matters.