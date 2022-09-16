Florida Attorney General and election subverter Ashley Moody celebrated Gov. Ron DeSantis’ cruel and anti-American migrant stunt on Fox News today and expressed a desire to wreak more harm on Martha’s Vineyard.

Of course, Fox News host Todd Piro loved DeSantis' use of desperate people as political pawns – because own the libs! His first question to the election Big Liar was, “How badly did your governor, Ron DeSantis, expose the absolute hypocrisy of the left on this?”

Moody whined that “Americans are dying at record rates because the border is open and there’s fentanyl,” without citing a single statistic to back up her assertion. Nor did Piro ask for any. Neither mentioned that migrants are dying at record rates at the border – because crossing is so dangerous.

But it’s America-hating propaganda for political power that drives Fox News, not journalism. Ditto for MAGA Republicans like Moody. With a chance to rile up more hate for her fellow Americans, MAGA Moody suggested she wished death for everyone in Martha’s Vineyard, as she offered a gleeful smile to the camera.

MOODY: What else are we supposed to do but take the border to [the left] since they won’t come to the border? Biden won’t go, Kamala Harris won’t go, they should see what is going on so they have to address their willful ignorance or calculated evil, whatever it is.

And you know what really we should have done for affect, so they can really see what those of us on the front lines are dealing with on a daily basis – the towns, the law enforcement?

We should have just put fentanyl on there, too, and see how Martha’s Vineyard would have dealt with fentanyl coming into their city and how their people would have dealt with that and how their law enforcement would have been able to handle that.

If you think Piro objected to that malicious and potentially deadly idea, think again. He mumbled something about fentanyl while she was speaking. But when she finished, he played a clip of DeSantis who, Piro said, “summarizes the problem.”

To be clear, Piro and DeSantis (and, of course, Moody) were messaging that the bigger problem is the left. It’s the Fox News default message on anything they can work into their “news.”

(VIDEO CLIP)

DESANTIS: The minute a small fraction of what the border towns deal with every day is brought to their front door, they are so upset. It just shows their virtue signaling is a fraud.

(END OF CLIP)

You can watch Piro, Moody and the Murdochs’ Fox News celebrate cruelty below, from the September 16, 2022 Fox & Friends First.