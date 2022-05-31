Host Pete Hegseth had an enthusiastic response when guest Rep. Dan Bishop baselessly “wondered” if “two years plus of constant demonization of police” made the Uvalde police “tentative” about dealing with the mass shooter at Robb Elementary School.

Rep. Bishop (R-NC) took a break from his Fox-friendly performative mockery of pro-abortion women and the transgendered and siding with Russia over the U.S. in order to float his evidence-free theory that Black Lives Matter and its left-wing sympathizers could be responsible for the horrific massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas last week.

BISHOP: I think the thing that has to be considered is whether two years plus of constant demonization of police have made them tentative and reticent. Now, it’s going to be hard to draw those lines or maybe it was just an unbelievable blunder.

Clearly, Bishop, whose North Carolina district is more than a thousand miles from Uvalde, Texas, has no idea whether what “has to be considered” is a factor or not.

But he got an eager “Hmmm” from host Pete Hegseth.

Bishop went on to suggest that the solution is vigilantism. “If you have blunders like this by law enforcement, then are you gonna leave people even more vulnerable if you go out and begin restricting gun ownership widely, as many talk about doing?” He “asked.”

Hegseth – the guy who advocated pardons for war criminals convicted of massacring civilians – gave an enthusiastic, “Yeah!”

Bishop added, “Your heart just goes out to the people who are suffering the just crushing loss.”

Sure it does. But strutting your performative, demonize-the-left politics on Fox News is obviously more important.

You can watch the Fox News performances below, from the Murdoch-bankrolled May 28, 2022 Fox & Friends.