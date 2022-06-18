FNC’s Martha MacCallum didn’t explicitly blame Black Lives Matter for the murder of two Los Angeles police officers, but I’m sure everyone understood what she meant when she said George Floyd’s death has left “so many” unsafe during the discussion of the crime.

Here’s the tweet where MacCallum all but says, “I’m not a racist but concern for the lives of Black people endangers us all.”

How the tragic death of George Floyd, made so many people in the US less safe….today #TheStory /California suspect who killed two El Monte police officers was on probation for gun charge, sources sayhttps://t.co/vWS4QQrSId — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) June 16, 2022

The story MacCallum tweeted about has nothing to do with George Floyd and everything to do with using a tragic cop killing (by a Hispanic felon) to promote a recall of Los Angeles district attorney George Gascon. It’s a pet Fox/Murdoch cause

MacCallum could have made the point without the racist dog whistle by saying something like, “Do more lenient incarceration policies endanger the rest of us?”

But we know that racist dog whistles are a feature, not a bug, on Fox News.

MacCallum squeezed the matter into the end of her program on Thursday, after the January 6th hearing had concluded. But before she got to her “Blacks and their allies are endangering us” messaging, she suggested that the hearing was of no real interest.

MACCALLUM: One of the things that I'm very cognizant of is what's going on in the right hand corner of everybody’s screen. And we have fully covered these hearings this afternoon, but the market is down about 821 points. So when we look at what voters are interested in - what's happening in their everyday lives at this point in 2022 and we see tremendous inflation, a lot of downward pressure on everybody's 401(K). Don't think the market is just for rich people. People are invested all across this country in mutual funds and saving for college and all of that. At the same time, they're also very concerned. about what's going on in this country with crime. And, gentlemen, we see that inflation is a big concern, crime is a big concern.

Yet, Ms. “Crime On My Mind” was dismissing as a yawner the just-ended hearing which focused on Donald Trump almost getting his vice president lynched in an effort to illegally overturn the 2020 election. I’m not saying this was a worse crime than the murder of two police officers – a horrible tragedy by any measure. But Trump’s assault on our elections and his reckless disregard for Pence’s life has much wider implications for Americans. Except on Fox News.

One of MacCallum’s guests for this recall-effort-in-the-guise-of-crime-concerns was none other than Pete Hegseth, a guy who only seems to object to certain crimes. He’s the guy who successfully lobbied that same Donald Trump for pardons of convicted war criminals who had massacred civilians, including women and children, some with their hands in the air, as they attempted to flee.

MacCallum “asked” Hegseth, “When you look at what's on the minds of Americans right now and you think about these two families, and you think about the rampant crime that we're seeing in so many places, what goes through your mind today?”

Hegseth said that the word that came to his mind was the one used by Jimmy Carter: malaise. Then, after suggesting we’re in the economic doldrums and endangered by a “wide open” border, the war-criminal advocate began holding himself up as a lover of law and order.

HEGSETH: There was a three-strike law where this killer should have been in jail instead of on the streets. And what George Gascon and other liberal DAs have done is they've just decided to fail to prosecute. They are not actually executing as prosecutors. They're effectively public defenders on looking at criminals and saying how can I help let you loose more quickly.

I guess it takes one to pretend to know one, eh, Pete?

Fox News insists MacCallum represents the “ultimate journalistic integrity and professionalism.” But you have probably already guessed that this Fox paragon never said a word to challenge Hegseth’s over-the-top claim that all liberal prosecutors are looking to unleash dangerous criminals on a vulnerable public.

Instead, MacCallum validated it and added her racial dog whistle to the mix:

MACCALLUM: I was thinking about this when I was working on this story earlier today and I thought, you know, the tragic killing of George Floyd - when you fast forward through all the impacts of that - left, so many people unsafe, and that's a real tragedy. His killing was a tragedy. The loss of these two police officers is a tragedy and it's, and it's all linked to what Pete’s saying in terms of the hold-back on the part of some police officers 'cause they are afraid to go in and get involved in many cases, and these prosecutors who aren't willing to keep people off the streets.

You can watch the malicious, divisive, race-baiting propaganda that the Murdoch network passes off as journalism below, from the June 16, 2022 The Story with Martha MacCallum.