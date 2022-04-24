Even if Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody was telling the truth when she accused Disney of having started a “public smear campaign” against state lawmakers, that’s still a poor excuse for “punishing” a corporation for engaging in what’s supposed to be free speech, especially when the “punishment” likely involves raising taxes for constituents.

Appearing on Cavuto Live yesterday, Moody proved herself thoroughly worthy of Florida’s lying Gov. Ron DeSantis who is so thin-skinned he pushed the state legislature to revoke Disney’s special district because the corporation dared to oppose DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay Bill.”

Host Neil Cavuto obviously thought the move a bad idea. He asked Moody about “the fallout” and noted that even supporters of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill “fear it’s going to mean higher taxes for them, particularly in the counties affected here that include the Magic Kingdom.” He was referring to the fact that, as NPR reported, the two counties in which Disney World is located “would inherit the Disney district's debts, which officials say would result in higher taxes.”

Not mentioned is that while taxpayers may be on the hook for Disney’s debts, Disney’s recent $578 million tax break was left untouched.

“This special district was, you know, set up specifically for this private company and I think that’s the area that will ultimately be affected,” Moody said, which did not exactly deny that the two counties would be stuck with higher taxes.

Then she deflected from that inconvenient subject to defend the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “Florida lawmakers were trying to give parents the ability to control sexual information that was taught in a classroom for children as young as four, which by the way, a majority of Republicans and Democrats alike support that.” She accused Disney of having “specifically in a very fraudulent, false way start[ed] this public smear campaign against lawyers.”

She never explained what the "public smear campaign" consisted of. But even Fox News didn't seem to think there had been one, that DeSantis just didn't like Disney opposing his law. Here's how FoxNews.com described what pushed DeSantis over the edge:

Disney released a statement shortly after DeSantis signed the parental rights bill and vowed to help fight the law in court.

"Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," Disney said. "Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."

DeSantis has pushed back against the company multiple times and pledged to oppose the "wokeness" he says the company is promoting.

"Look, there’s policy disputes, and that’s fine," DeSantis said earlier this month, "but when you're trying to impose a woke ideology on our state, we view that as a significant threat."

Cavuto interrupted Moody to say, “I understand all your concerns, how this law has been misinterpreted, I get that,” he said. But, he added, “This is going after them with a sledgehammer. …Do you think you’re going too far just because they’re opposed to this?”

Moody claimed, “This is a very unique situation” and repeated her whine that Disney, which she would not say by name, was “smearing Florida lawmakers.”

Moody also tried to make DeSantis’ anti-American vendetta about the media. “The media allowed that false narrative to be exacerbated by having guests on and hosts start calling Florida lawmakers bullies, communists, comparing them to Russians that rape children,” she accused. As if that were a good reason to pass a law punishing a corporation that will more likely punish taxpayers.

After Cavuto asked if this wasn’t a slippery slope, Moody replied, “We’ve never seen anything like this. A company that’s been given such ability to control a large land mass and come out and fraudulently start making statements about Florida lawmakers, about Florida law.”

She said people should ask two questions: “Have you actually read the law that gives parents the ability to educate their children as young as kindergarten and how young do you think they should teach these subjects?”

Moody did not get a stamp of approval from Cavuto. Interrupting, he ended the segment, saying, “Got it, got it, got it. Our hard break is coming, Very good talking to you.”

You can watch it below, from the April 23, 2022 Cavuto Live.