It’s a sad day, but not an unexpected one, when Fox’s lone Black woman anchor, Harris Faulkner, complains that President Joe Biden’s pledge to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court is “discrimination.”

Faulkner has long been a shameless, right-wing propagandist. But it’s especially sad to see her fall in line with white supremacist Tucker Carlson.

Shortly after news broke of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s resignation, Faulkner surely made Carlson proud.

In a discussion with Fox News' Jonathan Turley about Breyer, Turley reminded viewers that “President Biden has already pledged that he will only consider an African-American woman for the court.”

Faulkner replied, “What you’re talking about is discrimination, and what we’re about to see now is if the president of the United States would engage in that against a court which would say no to it otherwise.”

Then, ignoring how racial animosity and bigotry is at the core of Fox News’ conservative politics, Faulkner said, with unintended irony, “Race is at the heart of just about everything we see from the left right now.”

Faulkner went on to baselessly suggest that Biden plans to appoint Kamala Harris to Breyer's seat. “So this person has to be a woman, she has to be Black and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking? They don’t know what to do with Kamala Harris in the White House right now. I can’t be the only person seeing this.”

“It’s hard not to see at least she makes the list,” Faulkner added, before tossing to cohost Kayleigh McEnany.

“I think you’re right,” compulsive liar McEnany said. “I’m glad you said that, Harris, because that was playing in my mind from the moment we heard about this retirement.”

McEnany had a momentary fit of truth-telling. “There’s no reporting to this at the moment, so this is just speculation,” she said. The fit passed as McEnany opined that Harris is on the short list. “There’s a ton of reporting, Harris, as we’ve covered here on the show that people aren’t quite happy with Kamala Harris, both in the West Wing, outside of the West Wing, Democrat operatives, so it’s a possibility. I think she’s at least on the short list, and maybe it’s a position she’d readily want to consider given the challenges of the vice presidency.”

The speculation is apparently based on a rumor briefly mentioned in a December CNN report about White House frustration with Harris. But more recent CNN reporting has debunked the notion.

