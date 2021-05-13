Fox is adding more MAGA to the weekend with new shows from loudmouth Dan Bongino, weekend lookalikes to The Five or Outnumbered and the somewhat less MAGA-y but anti-Democrat Trey Gowdy. At the same time, Fox is upping its MAGA quotient for the weekend “news” programs.

According to Fox News’ press release, Bongino’s show will replace the The Greg Gutfeld Show at 10 PM ET on Saturdays (Gutfeld has a new weeknight “comedy” show). Fox says Bongino’s show will be full of positivity – which is laughable given that Bongino has said "owning the libs" is his life’s purpose:

Viewers can expect Bongino’s passionate and powerful voice on topics from policing to censorship. Each week he will feature stories and interviews that highlight community heroes like veterans and police officers on the front lines keeping America safe.

Bongino’s radio show, which has taken over the Rush Limbaugh time slots in some big markets, will also stream live on Fox Nation.

The extra dough should come in handy for Bongino given that he was recently ordered to pay The Daily Beast nearly $32,000 in attorneys’ fees for filing a $15 million defamation lawsuit deemed “without merit.”

From Brian: Bongino’s first guest should be Geraldo Rivera for the full hour.

Gowdy’s show will air at 7 PM ET on Sundays. Fox says:

Gowdy will break down the latest legal and political news from across the nation and offer his seasoned perspective while providing viewers with the tools to draw their own conclusions.

The program will also feature timely, solution-oriented interviews with decision makers and Washington insiders, with bipartisanship as a pillar of dialogue. He will also spotlight original stories of triumph and success from across the country and highlight why Americans should be optimistic about the future.

While not the Trump worshiper that Bongino is, Gowdy has certainly been willing to toe the MAGA line on Fox. Furthermore, Gowdy’s opinion show will replace an airing of Fox News Sunday.

Then there are The Big Saturday Show and The Big Sunday Show, airing from 5-6 PM ET each day. Fox describes them as a “one-hour ensemble” that “will feature a rotating group of panelists, including a mix of popular FNC personalities,” and “modeled after” MAGA-loving The Five and Outnumbered. America’s News HQ, a news program, currently occupies the 5-6 PM hour on Saturdays.

At the end of April, Fox announced that Kerri Kupec, a former Trump administration official with no journalism experience, would become the network’s Washington editor. Also, the executive producer of the Trumpy Justice with Judge Jeanine and The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton shows will take over daytime news. That same day, former weekend anchor Leland Vittert’s departure was announced. The next week, White House correspondent Kristin Fisher left Fox for CNN.

(Bongino image via screen grab)