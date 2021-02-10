Remember Dan Bongino’s $15 million defamation lawsuit against the Daily Beast that got tossed as meritless? Ellen wrote that Bongino would “probably have to pay the other side’s court costs and legal fees too.” Yesterday, a federal magistrate in Florida handed Fox News contributor Bongino the bill.

As Law & Crime reported, U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Maynard said Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, the attorneys for The Daily Beast, were entitled to $31,835.00 in legal fees. The attorneys did not seek reimbursement for costs.