Another tacit admission that Fox is prioritizing Trumpy propaganda over truth and facts is the promotion of Justice with Judge Jeanine producer Jerry Andrews to senior executive producer of all daytime weekend news.

Just last Saturday, Pirro helped promote the right-wing lie that President Biden wants to ban beef. Fox News walked back the falsehood on Monday. But while Pirro couched her attack by broadly accusing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and the Green New Deal (which isn't a piece of legislation), it was pretty clear she was deliberately including herself in the bogus "Biden wants to ban burgers" club while carefully parsing her words so as not to explicitly say that. Besides, any Fox fan knows that all Democrats are to be despised, without much differentiating between them!

In addition to the disingenuousness, my colleague at Crooks and Liars pointed out that Pirro's producers seem to have the maturity level of a 10-year-old. A graphic of a cow with exploding farts accompanied her hate mongering about the left (while accusing the left of hating America).

Unlike Kerri Kupec, the Trumper who was just made Washington editor, Andrews has had some news experience. But for at least the last four years, he served as executive producer for two of the weekend’s most pro-Trump “opinion” shows, Justice with Judge Jeanine and The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.

As of Thursday, Andrews is now the senior executive producer and “will oversee weekend daytime news” according to Fox’s press release. It further states:

Since joining the network in 2015 as a freelance senior producer, Mr. Andrews has helped lead Justice with Judge Jeanine (Saturdays 9PM/ET) to its highest-rated year ever. The program, which delivered 2.7 million viewers in 2020, was the top-rated weekend program in all of cable news, often outperforming the combined viewership of both competing cable news networks. In 2017, he was elevated to executive producer, where he also oversaw the launch of The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton (Sundays, 9PM/ET). In 2020, the show delivered its most-watched year since inception, averaging nearly 1.9 million total viewers under Mr. Andrews’ oversight. As senior executive producer, he will now contribute to the news development, production and storytelling across all weekend daytime hours. Prior to joining the network, Mr. Andrews spent five years with FOX affiliate WNYW in New York as an executive producer and managing editor, following a tenure as news director for WRNN-TV’s FiOS1 News. He started his career in television news as a writer for New York’s Spectrum News NY1.

Coincidentally, Donald Trump and his fans have complained that Fox’s weekend daytime news programs weren’t sufficiently Trumpy. It looks like that’s about to change.

You can get a glimpse of Andrews’ “news chops” below, where Pirro falsely suggests the left is about to destroy America by banning red meat, while she shares the screen with a graphic of a farting cow. It’s from the April 24, 2021 Justice with Judge Jeanine, via Crooks and Liars.

(Top Pirro image via screen grab)