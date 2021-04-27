After sending fans into a right-wing frenzy with the fake news that President Joe Biden wants to force everyone to drastically reduce their consumption of red meat, Fox News announced, three days later, that, actually, that’s not true.

The Daily Show has a good compilation of the inflammatory rhetoric repeatedly spewed on Fox News, starting with Roberts, himself, saying, “Say good-bye to your burgers if you want to sign up for the Biden climate agenda.” It also included Fox Business host Larry Kudlow adding a suggestion of anti-Americanism: “That means no burgers on July 4th, no steaks on the barbie.” We also saw FBN host Charles Payne warning, “This is the kind of big government foretold in a 1973 dystopian movie classic, Soylent Green.”

Yahoo noted that such GOP loudmouths as Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr. and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, howled in protest without bothering to find out if it was true.

Then yesterday, without a word of apology for either the mistake or the uproar it caused, Roberts issued a "never mind." Mediaite has the full quote:

ROBERTS: On Friday, we told you about a study from the University of Michigan to give some perspective on President Biden’s ambitious climate change goals. That research, from 2020, found that cutting back how much red meat people eat would have a drastic impact on harmful greenhouse gas emissions. The data was accurate, but a graphic and the script incorrectly implied that it was part of Biden’s plan for dealing with climate change. That is not the case.

Watch The Daily Show barbecue Fox News below.