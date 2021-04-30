Fox “News’” new Washington, D.C. editor, Kerri Kupec, a Trump DOJ spokesperson whose only experience with news is spinning it, is the network’s most blatant acknowledgment yet that it prioritizes Trumpy propaganda over news.

As The Washington Post’s Jeremy Barr tweeted yesterday, Kupec was the DOJ spokesperson under Bill Barr and she was the spokesperson for now-Supreme Court Justice Brett (I like beer!) Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Kerri Kupec, who served as Bill Barr's DOJ spokesperson and ran comms for the Kavanaugh nomination, will be the Fox News Channel's Washington editor. She will be involved with story selection and will work under the VP of DC news https://t.co/hKVNYpbwnp pic.twitter.com/M0P2W37F0V — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) April 29, 2021

Fox’s announcement about Kupec’s hiring doesn’t mention any journalism experience:

As Washington Editor, Ms. Kupec will participate in story selection under the oversight of Mr. Rohrbeck. She is the former director of public affairs and counselor to Attorney General William Barr where she served as chief spokesperson for the Department of Justice. She was also a member of the Presidential Transition Team in 2016 and assisted the Office of White House Counsel’s U.S. Supreme Court confirmation team in 2018. Prior to this role, Ms. Kupec held a clerkship for Virginia’s Court of Appeals under the Honorable William Petty and went on to be legal communications director and legal counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom in Washington.

The fact that Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault is not a great look for a network still struggling with allegations of sexual misconduct in its workforce.

But with Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Matt Gaetz in serious legal hot water these days, a propagandist lawyer will likely come in very handy for the Tucker/Trump network.

