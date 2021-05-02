On the same day that Fox announced Jeanine Pirro’s producer was taking over weekend news, Leland Vitter, one of the newsier of the weekend anchors, was officially gone, the result of a “mutual” decision, according to the network.

Vittert is probably best known for having been assaulted during a George Floyd protest in front of the White House last year. He was no liberal mouthpiece but he was no Trump propagandist either. While Trump was still a candidate, e.g., Vittert showed some surprising toughness hammering a surrogate over the Trump Foundation. (In 2019, New York's attorney general announced the foundation was shut down and Trump was "forced to pay more than $2 million in court-ordered damages to eight different charities for illegally misusing charitable for political purposes.")

Vittert’s lack of fealty to Trump made him a target of Dear Leader. Vitter was singled out for attack after he dared to question Trump's declaration of a national emergency in order to take money from the military and build the border wall, after Congress refused to provide the funds. Trump also whined that watching Fox’s weekend anchors was “worse than watching” “Fake News” CNN or “Lyin’ Brian Williams.”

Vittert mysteriously disappeared from Fox in January, according to a Mediaite post on Friday.

When reached for comment, Fox News confirmed his departure: “We have mutually and amicably parted ways with Leland Vittert.”

Rumors have circulated for months regarding the professional fate of Vittert, since he disappeared from the air at Fox News in January. His Twitter account has been dormant since Jan. 13.

I'm going to guess that Vittert didn't want to promote the Big Lie about the presidential election nor sugarcoat the January 6th insurrectionists.

Also on Friday, Fox announced that the executive producer of the very Trumpy “Justice with Judge Jeanine” and “The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton” shows will now “oversee weekend daytime news.”

Although Vittert and Fox may have “mutually” decided to part months before the network put a Trumper in charge of weekend news, it’s pretty clear the two events are related.

Good for Vittert for refusing to go along. At this point, there is no excuse for any decent person to remain at Fox. None. This is especially true of Democrats on the payroll.

Meanwhile, I hope Vittert will speak out, on the record, about the disinformation and propaganda he was probably pressured to spread.

(Vittert image via screen grab)