White House correspondent Kristin Fisher is the second “news” division employee to officially depart Fox News in the week since the network announced two Trump propagandists would assume high-level positions in the news side.

Last week, Fox announced that Kerri Kupec, a Trump DOJ spokesperson with no journalism experience, would become the network’s Washington, D.C. editor. Also last week, Fox announced that the producer of the Trumpy shows, Justice with Judge Jeanine and The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton would oversee all daytime weekend news.

By coincidence, that same day, Leland Vittert, formerly a weekend news anchor (off the air for months, allegedly because of a bad case of coronavirus, which he refused to confirm) was officially gone for good from Fox. Yesterday, Washington, D.C.-based White House Correspondent Fisher announced her own departure.

Fisher made her announcement on the Special Report show. She thanked the network “for giving me so many opportunities” and talked about what an “absolute pleasure” it had been to work with anchor Bret Baier, the Special Report and White House teams. But she offered no praise for the network as a whole.

FISHER: This is my last live shot on my last day at Fox News. I have had an incredible run. I started out six years ago on the early morning weekend shift. I made it all the way to the White House, which is something that has been at the very top of my career bucket list ever since I was a very little girl. But I’ve just realized there’s are a few other things on that list that I would like to try to tick off.

So, before I go, I just want to thank Fox for trusting me with this beat and for giving me so many opportunities and Bret, it has been, it’s been an absolute pleasure to work with you, the entire White House team, and everybody on the Special Report team as well.

BAIER: You did a fantastic job and we’re gonna miss you terribly.

FISHER: I’m gonna miss you.

According to Mediaite, Fisher is joining CNN as a space correspondent. It seems much lower profile than a White House correspondent gig. But she is the daughter of two astronauts and a self-described “space nerd.”

You can watch her announcement below, from the May 7, 2021 Special Report.