In Kanye West, Tucker Carlson has found an African American Black attacker to slobber over.

Let me preface this by saying that I despise every single member of the Kardashian/Jenner family and that includes anyone who would partner with any of them. So, I am not going to write about West’s accusation that his nauseating ex-wife was secretly close to the Clintons. I hope he’s wrong because I actually like the Clintons. I could not care less if West’s attention-whore wife was keeping secrets from her attention-whore then-hubby.

I despise #TraitorTucker Carlson more. Unfortunately, his position as crown prince of the Murdoch Media Empire makes him impossible to ignore. So onward.

In Carlson’s slobbering introduction, cable TV’s most famous white supremacist said that it was “West's latest incarnation as a kind of Christian evangelist that brought us to his office in Los Angeles today for the interview you're about to see.”

Actually, as Carlson next admitted, it was West sticking it to racial justice advocates, along with his African-American Black Attacker friend (and Carlson fave) Candace Owens, the Hitler admirer.

CARLSON: Days ago, during Fashion Week in Paris, West, accompanied by his friend Candace Owens, unveiled a t-shirt that read simply "White Lives Matter." The response from the fashion industry and international media was instantaneous and uniform -- shock, horror, rage.

"There is no excuse for this," thundered "The New York Times."

"West is legitimizing extremism," shrieked "Rolling Stone." Et cetera, et cetera.

What was strikingly missing from the coverage, however, was any explanation for why West did this. What was the t-shirt about? No one seemed to think to ask him, much less to listen to what he had to say.

Instead, the enemies of his ideas dismissed West as they have for years -- as mentally ill, too crazy to take seriously. "Look away. Ignore him. He's a mental patient. There's nothing to see here."

But is West crazy? You can judge for yourself as you watch what we're about to show you.

He has his own ideas, we can say that. Creative people tend to. That's why they're artists, not actuaries. His free-form social media post gives the impression of a maning his rawest emotions right onto Instagram.

The effect can be jarring and it is often used as ammunition against him in the battle for influence over the minds of America's young people and that battle is intense.

But crazy? That was not our conclusion.

In fact, we've rarely heard a man speak so honestly and so movingly about what he believes, but again, you can judge for yourself.

When West appeared, he told viewers about his Paris Fashion Week lanyard with a photo of a “baby’s” ultrasound. “It just represents life. I am pro-life,” West said.

“Amen. I agree,” Carlson replied. And maybe he loves fetuses. But he sure seems to savor endangering or causing death to people already living.

West claimed that more Black babies are being aborted than born in New York City, which appears to be true (though not statewide), but nobody said a word about increasing Black women’s access to health care and contraception or addressing the fact that Black women have the highest rates of maternal mortality and pregnancy complications.

“Pro-life” Carlson responded by trying to gin up more hate for those who disagree and turning West into some kind of oppressed victim: “I'm starting to see why they want to make you be quiet,” he said.

West didn’t need any more prodding to play the MAGA victim – and a Biblical warrior.

WEST: I think I started to really feel this need to express myself on another level when Trump was running for office and I liked him, and every single person in Hollywood, from my ex-wife to my mother-in-law to my manager at that time to you know, my so-called friends/handlers around me, told me like if I said that I like Trump that my career will be over, that my life would be over.

They say stuff like people get killed for wearing a hat like that. They threatened my life. They put my life -- they basically said that I will be killed for wearing the hat.

I had someone call me last night and said anybody wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt is going to be greenlit and that means that they're going to beat him up if they wear it. I'm like, you know, "Okay, greenlight me then." You know.

You know, God builds warriors in a different way. I don't know if it's because of me being born in Atlanta and growing up on the Southside of Chicago that, you know, He made me for such a time like this.

It's like with David, you know, he tended to the sheep, but while he was out there, he had to fight all kinds of animals. So, when it was time for Goliath to come, he thought because he was a sheep herder that he didn't have the skill set to take down Goliath.

And the thing that I have, the position I have, my heart, that the number one thing is we have God on our side. And for the people -- even if you don't believe in God, God believes in you.

Later, West told Carlson that the reason he wrote “White Lives Matter” on a shirt is “because they do. It is the obvious thing.”

Carlson asked why that would be considered controversial, to which West gave a long, rambling answer about his parents, being ridiculed in the media for moving next-door to his ex-wife and something about influencers.

If West wasn’t doing Carlson’s white supremacist bidding from a Black body, Carlson would have been mocking his incoherence. Instead, Carlson said that West “is at a center of a battle and people like him are at the center of a battle to get a message out.” That’s because, according to Carlson, saying that all lives matter, “obviously is a huge threat to a lot of people.”

Really, that was all that I could stomach from these two. You can watch this opener below, from the October 6, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight. You can watch the full episode here.