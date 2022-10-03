Tucker Carlson is hosting and echoing the sentiments of people who are deliberately wreaking threats and violence against medical centers providing gender care.

An excellent article in The New Republic (H/T NH’s Priscilla), examined a week of what author Melissa Gira Grant appropriately called “threats to freedom in America.” What made it so troubling, Grant noted, is that there was nothing particularly exceptional about it.

The weeks was September 19 to September 25, 2022. A good example is how Carlson uplifted and amplified the attacks on Vanderbilt University and deliberately endangered university personnel.

September 20:

Right-wing pundit Matt Walsh claims on Twitter to be “investigating” the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University for offering gender-affirming care, singling out doctors by name. (In June, Walsh released an anti-trans documentary called What Is a Woman? The Daily Wire, where he works, reportedly spent millions to promote it on Facebook.)

Tennessee Republican Governor Bill Lee calls for an investigation into Vanderbilt’s pediatric gender-affirming care clinic, telling the Daily Wire, “We should not allow permanent, life-altering decisions that hurt children or policies that suppress religious liberties, all for the purpose of financial gain.”

September 21 (emphases added):

Vanderbilt University Medical Center releases a statement saying it is “now the subject of social media posts and a video that misrepresent facts about the care the Medical Center provides to transgender patients.” It also removed the clinic’s page from its website.

Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn joins Governor Lee’s call to investigate VUMC, saying she was “shocked” by the videos and that “there is nothing healthy about mutilating the bodies of minor children.” (The night before, she attended a black-tie event where she was photographed with Walsh and said, “Stay tuned for more tomorrow about how puberty blockers are being used on children.”)

Tucker Carlson runs another segment spreading lies about gender-affirming care, singling out VUMC, claiming “Vanderbilt Ghouls Castrate Kids for Big Profit.” He runs names and photos of the hospital board of directors, taking time to read each name, adding, “Let’s hope these people act immediately to stop this crime.”

Tucker Carlson knew full well that he was endangering the hospital board of directors. And they are far from the only ones the vicious, malicious and seditious Carlson has deliberately endangered: journalists, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Rep. Eric Swalwell have all received dangerous threats after being targeted by Carlson. When Fauci stated that he knows when Carlson has spoken about him because of a spike in death threats, Carlson deliberately attacked him again that night. Vicious, malicious and seditious Carlson also urged an unvaccinated member of Congress to breathe on First Lady Jill Biden, just for the fun of it, apparently.

It’s beyond disgusting that Carlson does this on a national cable “news” program. What’s even worse is that Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch pay him millions to do so. Lachlan Murdoch is reportedly “very close” to vicious, malicious and seditious Carlson and also reportedly thinks he's brave.

You can watch the Murdoch-bankrolled Carlson deliberately endanger Vanderbilt Hospital personnel below, from the September 21, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.