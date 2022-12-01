Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host who deliberately endangers the LGBTQ+ community and their allies has an out gay man literally running his show.

Michelangelo Signorile seems to have broken the story on Tuesday about Justin Wells, the senior executive producer of Tucker Carlson Tonight and vice president of Tucker Carlson Digital Products. Or, as Signorile put it, “Wells runs the entire Tucker Carlson operation, and is responsible for imprinting the Tucker Carlson brand, which is all about emboldening white heterosexual male grievance, furthering the racist conspiracy of 'replacement theory' and pushing an increasingly virulent anti-LGBTQ agenda.”

We’ve written extensively about Carlson’s gay bashing and how he has deliberately promoted violence against the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

Signorile’s substack, The Signorile Report, addressed this bizarro-but-true situation:

It’s beyond horrific to think a gay man has helped to shape and widely disseminate a message of hate against LGBTQ people. This story is not, however, about a warped closet case, tormented by self-loathing, hiding his true self while bashing those like him. And thus, this story is not an outing, which involves exposing someone who covers up their sexual orientation while publicly presenting as heterosexual — though it certainly may be a startling revelation to a great many. It is, rather, about connecting the dots regarding a reality that seems to have been hiding in plain sight.

Wells has been married to another man for almost 10 years, and they openly celebrated their wedding among family and friends. They live together in a residence they purchased in New York shortly after they married. And they also own a country home together, with both names on the deed.

Signorile spoke with a number of people who know Wells. Some were perplexed by his embrace of Carlson, one said Wells and Carlson are “two peas in a pod.”

Whatever Wells’ reason(s) for hitching his wagon to a guy who could inspire someone to physically attack him, it’s obviously useful for Carlson’s image. Just like Fox and Carlson love trotting out Black-attacking Blacks, Wells is a great cover for Carlson’s homophobia. Or is it something more? Signorile notes that Carlson has had what he calls a “pathological obsession with homosexuality” throughout his career. History is filled with examples of homophobes being secretly gay. Just saying.

You can watch Carlson chat with Wells below, from the April 15, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.