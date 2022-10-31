Tucker Carlson and his anti-transgender guest mocked transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney and, without any psychological credentials, claimed that being transgender is a “mental disorder.”

Dylan Mulvaney has really triggered the Christian right, anti-transgender crowd. In solidarity, Fox News is keeping hate alive both with the smarmy, hate-filled Jesse Watters and the smarmy, hate-filled Tucker Carlson.

Carlson’s hatefest began with his introduction of Riley Gaines, former University of Kentucky swimmer who, since graduating, seems to be devoting her life to whining about transgender swimmer Lea Thomas. Both Riley and University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lea Thomas finished 5th in the 200 meter freestyle at the NCAA championships, but poor Riley didn’t get a trophy right then and there while Thomas did! (Gaines’ was reportedly mailed to her.)

But not to worry - since then, Christian Gaines has been granted whine time on three Tucker Carlson shows and a guest appearance at CPAC where she trashed transgender athletes. She also cut a campaign ad for GOP South Dakota governor Kristi Noem who wants to ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

Carlson, who denies the reality of transgender, informed us that the NCAA “forced [Gaines] to compete against a man dressed as a female swimmer." He wasted no time attacking Mulvaney by referencing TikTok video shown before the interview: “You learned from that guy that once you’re a girl, you cry a lot and pay too much for clothes online.”

Carlson asked Gaines if that described her “experiences as a woman.”

The banner provided Carlson’s definition of transgender: “Biden Interviewed by Man, Cosplaying as a Woman” – a reference to Mulvaney’s recent interview with President Biden.

TikTok video of a twerking Mulvaney was shown as Gaines lamented that the video was “troubling” as it asked the question of whether it was the same thing as “Blackface.” She informed us that as “Blackface” is insulting to Blacks, Mulvaney, in his attempts to define womanhood, is equally insulting to women. "Womanhood is not and should not be a mental disorder suffered by men,” she said. The lower-third banner reinforced the message: “By Dressing as a Woman, Dylan is Impersonating and Mocking Real Womanhood.”

Carlson, NOT A CLINICIAN (nor is Gaines), agreed that “this is a mental disorder.” He launched into the perfunctory attack on Biden who recently conducted an interview with Mulvaney and several other young activists for NowThisNews. Carlson claimed Biden was “affirming this” by “looking into the camera and saying ‘anyone who disagrees with this or refuses to play along with this grotesque and repulsive charade is somehow immoral. How demeaning to the country is that?”

FACT CHECK: Biden said that states have no right to restrict gender affirming care for transgender children and when this happens, “it’s wrong.” He spoke about how it’s “outrageous” and “immoral” when human rights are denied.

Gaines continued to whine about how “demeaning” this is and how real (!) women aren’t being recognized for their contributions to society (including vaccines!). She accused Biden of “recognizing a man who is claiming to be a woman and know womanhood better than what real women do.”

Carlson laughed hysterically, calling it “really funny” that Gaines trained all her life to be a college swimmer “and then at the last possible moment, some dude sweeps in to push you out of the way, all the men are here, and calling it a victory for feminism."

Sweet Riley asserted, “Right. And that’s what we’ve turned to as a country.” She added, “I think women are starting to realize that this is wrong, women are mad.” She referenced the Ulta Beauty boycott because “they have two men on there, talking about what it is to be a woman.” (What wasn’t explained was that the Christian right has organized a boycott of Ulta because Mulvaney spoke about gender identity on an Ulta podcast. Hardly a national movement!

After speaking for all women (!) Gaines said, “This isn’t what defines us.”

Carlson responded, “If people put up with this, and this, of course is the whole point, they’ll put up with anything. Literally anything. So probably shouldn’t” He thanked Gaines for her “bravery.” The banner summed it all up: “Riley Gaines: TikTok Activist Is A Man With A Fetish Who Is Gleefully Stereotyping Women.”

Dylan Mulvaney is not a threat to women. But Tucker Carlson and his white supremacist pals, who are trying to strip women of their bodily autonomy, are. If people put up with Tucker Carlson and his firehouse of misinformation and hate, they’ll put up with anything!”

And memo to Carlson and Gaines: According to the real mental health clinicians, The DSM-5 articulates explicitly that “gender non-conformity is not in itself a mental disorder.”

And memo to Gaines: Women are being recognized by the White House. See the listing for the 2021 and 2022 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

You can check out the hate below, from the October 25, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.