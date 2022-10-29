The newest target for the transgender-obsessed right wing, is Dylan Mulvaney, a young, transgender woman documenting her transition on TikTok. So, it’s no surprise that Fox host Jesse Watters, would join in and, for added MAGA points, smear Joe Biden, too.

During a recent show, Watters interviewed Ohio GOP Senate Candidate J.D. Vance. Not surprisingly, the discussion was centered on smearing Democrats who, according to these two very wealthy guys, are just so out of touch with the problems of real America. After attacking Democrats for not addressing the crime problem, the ever-smirking Watters deftly made a right-turn straight into one of his trademark smarmy smears:

WATTERS: Thank God, Joe Biden has solved the crime crisis with his new crime czar, Dylan, who is transitioning into a female and took up a lot of time from the president at the White House all last week, when he could have been meeting with police chiefs, he was meeting with Dylan about how to transition young kids.

As he spoke, TikTok video of Dylan Mulvaney was shown.

Watters is so slick. He claimed that the president’s time was taken up by this transgender woman who met with Biden in order to talk about “how” to “transition young kids.” So, in addition to making it look like Biden spent lots of time with Dylan, Watters played into the current right-wing narrative about how transgender folks are preying upon “young kids.” Problem is that all of this is a lie.

FACT CHECK: The meeting, shown in this video, was a little over SIX MINUTES long – not “all last week.” The discussion, seen in the video, was done for the social media site NowThisNews and featured a panel of young activists who asked Biden questions on a variety of topics in addition to transgender issues.

But what really has the Christian right twisting their cis-gender, hetero-normative clean white panties in a bunch, was Biden’s commitment to trans rights. Naturally, the usual crew of GOP crazies (looking at you, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) reacted with their usual sensitivity and compassion. (Just kidding)

Vance responded by accusing the Democrats of not defining their policies; but, rather, “trying to distract and obsess with these ridiculous identity politics issues.” He claimed not to know “who this person is” or “what they ever did to deserve a meeting with the White House.” (Uh, what did Kanye West do to deserve a meeting wiith Trump?)

Vance continued, “but if the White House is running ads on letting pharmaceutical experiment on small children instead of fighting the inflation crisis, I think that tells you everything we need to know about this election.” I have no idea what Vance was referring to except, maybe, that the White House recently released a document which cites the medical benefits of gender affirming care (Not “encouraging” it, as reported by Fox News) The care includes puberty blockers which could be the “pharmaceuticals?”

In his trademark sneering voice, Watters said that Dylan is invited to the show “but maybe after the election because there’s, like I said, more important issues to deal with.” LOL.

Watters and Vance complained that the Democrats are trying to distract – yet, they spent a good chunk of the interview mocking Dylan when they could have been talking about Vance’s solutions to the country’s problems, chief of which, in the Fox/right wing, seem to be transgender people. Seems to me that it’s not just “the Dems” who don’t care about the issues! Shouldn’t Fox have more important issues to deal with than Dylan Mulvaney?!

During his interview with the president, Dylan said, “There is so much darkness in this world. I mean, sometimes the bad actually outweighs the good, but we have to get in the mud right now and we're going to clean up some messes that have needed cleaning for hundreds of years. And we've got to protect each other.”

Wise words that Jesse Watters and JD Vance should think about. Guess they’re too busy spreading darkness.

You can check out the hate below, from the October 25, 2022 Jesse Watters Primetime.