Tucker Carlson is going on tour and Ticketmaster is profiting from his deceitful hate mongering.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy has the scoop:

The ticketing sales giant is the distributor of the forthcoming live speaking tour from Tucker Carlson, who announced plans this week to crisscross the country with a 15-city arena tour, inviting fellow conspiracy theorists such as Alex Jones and Marjorie Taylor Greene to join him along the way.

On the Ticketmaster website, Carlson is referred to as “the leading voice in American politics” and “an alternative to corporate media dedicated to telling the truth about the things that matter — clearly and without fear.” While it is hard to imagine that Ticketmaster conjured this glowing description of Carlson itself, it is remarkable the company would approve it and promote it on its site.

That is because there is not a morsel of truth to how Ticketmaster is presenting Carlson to its customers. Carlson, a former mainstream conservative who over the course of Donald Trump’s presidency traveled to the fringes of American politics, has for years promoted dangerous disinformation and damaging conspiracy theories. Carlson lied about the Covid-19 vaccines, discouraging his fans from receiving the life-saving shots. He sowed doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, suggesting that it was rigged by sinister forces against Trump. And he reprehensibly peddled the false notion that the January 6 insurrection was a so-called “false flag” operation staged by the “deep state.”

I scrolled through Ticketmaster’s website and found that in addition to Alex Jones and Marjorie Taylor Greene, others joining Carlson are fellow hatemongers Dan Bongino, Glenn Beck, Charlie Kirk, Roseanne Barr, Donald Trump Jr. - and Megyn Kelly.

You may recall that Kelly used to insist she was a “straight news anchor” on Fox despite an abundance of evidence to the contrary. But, as I wrote in 2021 when she cozied up to then-Fox host Carlson on her SiriusXM show, Kelly seems to have dropped the pretense in favor of a more MAGA-friendly version of herself:

If there’s one thing “Santa is white” Kelly is good at, besides flying her racist flag, it’s creating “Megyn Moments” for herself. But now that she’s not welcome back at either NBC or Fox (where she obviously wanted to return), her Megyn Moments seem to be about embracing the Fox ethos instead of (disingenuously) distancing herself from it.

Probably nothing would serve Kelly's calculations better than kissing up to Carlson again.

But I digress.

The far more important point of this post is, SHAME ON TICKETMASTER.

(Tucker Carlson image via Gage Skidmore and Flickr.com/Creative Commons License)