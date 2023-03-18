In 10+ minutes of ranting about “the police state” arresting Donald Trump, Fox host Dan Bongino never said former Donald Trump had not broken the law.

As you may have heard today, Donald Trump announced this morning on his social media platform that he will be arrested on Tuesday and, in words reminiscent of January 6, 2021, he called on supporters to “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” Speaker Marjorie Taylor Greene Kevin McCarthy (Worm-CA), soon threatened the New York City district attorney, by calling for investigations into whether federal funds were being used for “politically motivated prosecutions.” The New York Times reported that a Trump spokesman later reported that he had no idea about the timing of any arrest.

Bongino looked and sounded like he was about to blow a gasket.

BONGINO: The police state’s here. … To the libs listening, you know, you can, again, plant a big wet one on my rump because I really have no desire to hear you right now as you’re celebrating again the collapse of the constitutional republic. The police state’s here.

…

This is third world BS

…

Listen to me clearly. These people [the left] will hurt you if given the opportunity. I use my words very deliberately. I’ve seen them. I’ve stared them in the face when I walked out of the White House when President Trump was renominated and I had an antifa/BLM person look me in the face and tell me he was going to rape my wife. These people will hurt you, make no mistake.

Never mind the MAGA rioters on Jan. 6 who chanted “Hang Mike Pence” and assaulted police officers, eh? Not one of the three cohosts thought it worth mentioning.

BONGINO If you really believe … a campaign payoff from a woman he’s alleged to have had some kind of relationship with is worth arresting a former president, you are freaking crazy and should seek mental health attention as soon as possible.

I mean, think about what’s going on here, right? Donald Trump has simply been accused, before he was president, of doing what Bill Clinton admitted to in the bathroom of the Oval Office. Is Bill Clinton under arrest? Nooope.

FACT CHECK: If Trump is charged, it will probably be for the fraudulent recording of the payoff as a payment to Trump’s then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, for legal services. In other words, Trump will almost certainly not be charged for any affair, itself. And Cohen actually served time for his role in the scheme.

But the unhinged Bongino went on to beg viewers to move out of blue states.

BONGINO: To the people in New York City and any other maniac, lunatic blue state out there - California, Illinois, Maryland – listen to me, please. … Get out as soon as you can. I am not kidding. You have zero rights in these places. … If this can happen to a former president, you have absolutely zero rights. No serious person thinks this is a crime worth expending taxpayer dollars on. Not a single person on planet earth believes that who’s serious. Get out of these states as soon as you can. You have no chance in front of one of their juries. You have no chance in front of one of their judges. You have no chance with their prosecutors. Get out! You’re effectively living in a place where when they want you, they will come and get you.

Of course, Fox News is based in New York. The cohosts of Fox & Friends presumably live in the New York area. But none of them said a word about moving. Instead, cohost Will Cain said that since Trump’s guilt or innocence would probably be decided by a jury likely to convict him, simply because they are Trump-hating New Yorkers, his only real hope lies in an appeal.

BONGINO: It’s probably already over. He’ll probably be convicted by a bunch of lunatics on a jury.

Bongino also claimed that Biden’s son is “on tape doing what Trump is accused of doing.” Which is pretty much impossible because Hunter Biden has never been a political candidate. Even Fox News has noted twice this week that there’s no evidence of any Biden family crime.

But the three Fox & Friends cohosts sat silent, like three petrified statues. “He’s making sex tapes!” Bongino shouted about Hunter Biden, as if that’s a crime.

Bongino went on a long tangent about Biden selling out the country to Ukraine and elsewhere, uninterrupted by the hosts.

Finally, cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy said, “I couldn’t agree with you more, Dan.” She said nothing about giving up her cushy job in New York, though.

Bongino went on to predict a 10-point bump in Trump’s poll numbers.

He did say one good thing: he pleaded with Trump supporters to be peaceful in any of their protests. Not because Bongino cares about peace and civility. He said, “This government is looking for any excuse, any excuse to take you and your ass and park it in a jail cell forever. Please, God, I’m not using his name in vain, don’t give them any ammunition.”

You can watch Bongino’s temper tantrum below, from the March 18, 2023 Fox & Friends.