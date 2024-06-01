Trump Jr. called Fox’s Shannon Bream “an idiot,” “a moron” and “a f**king dolt” for fact checking Alina Habba’s conspiracy theory about the New York criminal trial.

As I reported on May 29, while the Trump jury was deliberating in his New York criminal trial, Fox anchor Shannon Bream repeatedly corrected Trump lawyer Alina Habba’s conspiracy theory that the state trial was “a Biden trial.” Bream explained that Biden’s Department of Justice had “passed on these cases” and that the trial was “not connected to the DOJ.”

But in MAGA world, tribalism, not truth, is what matters. Trump and Trump Jr. were not only incensed that Bream had dared to question MAGA’s Habba (a lawyer who is widely disdained) but that Bream had done so on Fox News.

First, Donald Trump Sr. lashed out on Truth Social: He called Bream "naive" and wrote, "HOW STUPID." He claimed that Biden is “virtually leading” the New York trial “and all of the other Trials as well – Meaning his people, because he’s not mentally sharp enough to lead anything!” He claimed that “incompetent” Biden “feels that Weaponization is the only way he can win” and that “He’s counting on the Shannon Breams of the World to get him there. Bad day for Shannon!”

In a later post, Trump suggested Bream co-anchor a show with Neil Cavuto (who also pushes back on Trump lies), saying "the ratings wouldn't be good because they're anti-MAGA, but it's not all about the Ratings."

The next day, Donald Trump Jr. continued the attacks on Bream and on Fox News on his “Triggered with Donald Trump Jr.” show that streams on Rumble. He did indeed sound triggered.

After calling Bream “an idiot,” “a moron” and “a f**king dolt,” Trump Jr. said, “that's what happens when you have neocons on the board [of Fox] like Paul Ryan, I guess. That's also why I can't get back - they won't have me on Fox anymore because I'll actually say the truth, unlike so many of them on there.”

Trump Jr. added that “there's a couple of great guys, obviously” at Fox and that he’s “still friends with a bunch.” But, he whined, “the decision makers at the top -- they ain't with us, they ain't with you, that’s for sure. … they were all in for DeSantis for three years and when they didn't get their way, now they're ‘Oh no we're very MAGA.' Bulls***.”

You can watch Trump Jr. below, from the May 30, 2024, Triggered with Donald Trump Jr., via Media Matters.