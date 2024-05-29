It didn’t go so well for Trump lawyer Alina Habba when she tried to blame President Biden for Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial.

If Alina Habba thought her lies would sail through her Fox News interview today, she must have had a rude awakening from guest anchor Shannon Bream.

Bream, a lawyer, seemed uncomfortable with Habba’s attack on New York’s courts and her refusal to show any faith in the jury which began deliberating Donald Trump’s 34 felony charges today for covering up hush money to Stormy Daniels in order to hide his affair with her from voters. Habba is not representing Trump in this New York case.

Then came this:

HABBA: This is exactly a Biden show because he's got to distract the American people.

BREAM: But the Biden administration's not responsible for this trial.

HABBA: How can you say the Biden administration's not responsible for this trial?

BREAM: It's a state trial, it's Alvin Bragg. Whether you think there's a political motive for him, it's not connected to the DOJ. The Feds passed on these election charges.

HABBA: Shannon, you should look at how many logs they have of state officials: Letitia James, Fanni Willis visiting the White House and then tell me this is not a Biden trial.

BREAM: The Feds passed on these cases, that’s my point.

HABBA: You're right, the Feds passed on this case, also DA Cy Vance passed on this case."

BREAM: Years ago, and then it came back.

HABBA: And Bragg passed on this case. You know when it came back? When he decided to run for office. So, tell me how that's not an indication that Joe Biden, who just sent his campaign down here with Robert De Niro yesterday, isn't a part of this. Frankly, any question that we had of that was squashed yesterday. And if you have even more concerns about whether he’s involved in this, look at the fact that he is publicizing, literally publicizing for tonight to have a speech if a verdict comes out. That's a sad state of affairs. Meanwhile, our country’s falling apart. He’s got bigger fish to fry.

BREAM: Do you not think, though, that any president would want to weigh in on something that's this historic, a former president, his predecessor, whatever the verdict or decision may be?

Habba dodged the question, saying she wished Biden would focus on “the border” and other issues "instead of trying to attack his political opponent, who he just cannot beat."

You can watch Shannon Bream do a good job of fact-checking Habba below, from the May 29, 2024 The Story.