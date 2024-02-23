Host Neil Cavuto seems to have become the official voice of sanity at Fox News.

Earlier today, Donald Trump held a rally in South Carolina on the eve of tomorrow’s Republican primary. Fox covered it live, starting at 4:30 PM ET, which was halfway through Cavuto’s Your World show.

At 4:58, just before the end of Your World, Cavuto interrupted to deliver his fact check:

CAVUTO: All right. We're continuing to monitor the president's remarks and I mean no offense to him, some of you might want to continue to hear him, but I did have to say that even though the former president is entitled to his opinions, he's not entitled to his own set of facts. The market has indeed been going up but having nothing to do with him and everything to do with this aggressive cut in interest rates or there's a hiking in interest rates that stabilized inflation and of course, the whole artificial intelligence phenomenon that has benefitted NVIDIA and a host of companies that are making money hand over fist. So that - whether you want to give Biden credit for that has nothing to do with Donald Trump.

Furthermore, he mentioned about gas prices out of whack, six dollars a gallon, the national average right now is $3.26 a gallon. He went on to talk about the 2020 election and how that was rigged. This has been adjudicated many, many times, dozens of times. It's been investigated by everyone and his uncle, no fewer than 44 investigations launched. Some of them by judges that were picked by Donald Trump himself that found no evidence of that in the seven battleground states where most of them were focused. Donald Trump lost each and every one of those states, and no facts or no history that he mentions on the stump right now will change that. He lost.

You can watch it below, from the February 23, 2024 Your World.