Neil Cavuto didn’t cut away from Trump’s speech this time, though.

During his speech at the border today, Donald Trump predictably boasted about his supposedly wonderful job on immigration. And, of course, he played the big victim. He said, at 4:25 ET, “Then we had an election that we ended up getting many millions of more votes than we did, we did much better in 2020 than we ever even thought about doing in 2016, and very bad things happened."

This was during Cavuto’s Your World show. The host came on at 4:35, 10 minutes later, for an interview with George P. Bush. But first, Cavuto said, "Just one slight thing I just wanted to add because when you hear it and you heard it from Donald Trump about the 2020 election and it got millions of more votes. In fact, he did get millions of more votes, he still lost that election. That is not in doubt anymore, that's not being debated anymore."

Yes, Trump got millions of more votes in 2020 than he did in 2016 but he lost the popular vote both times, which Cavuto did not point out. And, of course, Trump got fewer Electoral College votes in 2020 than in 2016.

Still, this is the second time in less than a week Cavuto has fact checked a Trump speech.

You can watch it below, from the February 29, 2024 Your World.