Tucker Carlson’s pretense that he’s not a racist – even as he doubled down on promoting white supremacists’ “Great Replacement” theory - narrowly edged out Lachlan Murdoch and Dana Loesch to eke out an Outrageous Fox Quote victory in our last poll.

You can read Carlson’s quote, as well as the runner ups’, and view the poll results here.

But do help determine this week’s winner by voting for one of the names below:

Sean Hannity’s opening question to Donald Trump:

All right, so I know a lot of people that are around you every day. This is what they're all telling me. You are working as hard as you did when you were in the White House, except you play a little golf more, that you're keeping an insane schedule, seven days a week. You really don't stop.

Greg Gutfeld:

And now I’m gonna just get really selfish. I’m glad that [Chauvin] was found guilty on all charges. Even if he might not be guilty of all charges. Because I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames.

Dr. Ben Carson, when asked if the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump:

I think it’s certainly worthy of investigation. I would like to see any credible things investigated so we can put it to rest once and for all.

Tucker Carlson exhibiting his seething hatred for America, Hollywood edition:

Hollywood leads the forces of darkness and intellectual repression.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of May 3, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

