Dr. Ben Carson seems to know as much about the 2020 presidential election results as he did about housing and urban development when he agreed to become HUD secretary without a single credential for the job. Oh, and he pushed hydroxychloroquine as a preventative for coronavirus, too.

The unqualified former secretary's interview with Neil Cavuto played on FBN’s Cavuto: Coast to Coast show and Fox News’ Your World shows today. Carson misled on a variety of topics.

Carson told host Neil Cavuto that there’s no systemic racism in the U.S. which he called, “one of the least racist countries in the world.” That’s “because we’ve made such amazing progress.”

Maybe, but last July an NBC/WSJ poll found “a majority of 56% holds the view that American society is racist,” “71% believe that race relations are either very or fairly bad” and 60% “said that Black people face discrimination.”

Carson said he has no interest in running for president in 2024. “I have a supreme interest in helping America be successful, which is why American Cornerstone Institute was developed, and that we will be working with whoever is running as long as they understand the cornerstone principles of faith and liberty and community and life,” he said.

Cavuto asked about the 2020 election results: “There’s a strong plurality of Republicans, led by no less than Donald Trump himself, that thought the wrong person won the presidential election, that Donald Trump was robbed of that victory. Do you agree with that?”

“I think it’s certainly worthy of investigation,” Carson claimed. “I would like to see any credible things investigated so we can put it to rest once and for all.”

FACT CHECK: Besides the 61 lawsuits Trump lost challenging the results, his own attorney general, Bill Barr investigated the matter and found there was no widespread election fraud that would have changed the outcome.

Cavuto pushed back. “You don’t think there were enough investigations and enough calls to look into things that just - Republican- and Democratic-appointed judges alike examined and, in more than three dozen cases, shot each and every one down?”

“That’s what they would like you to believe but they didn’t really examine the evidence,” Carson dubiously claimed. “There were only two cases in which the evidence was actually examined by the judicial system, and both of those are still active.”

“So, in your gut, Doctor, is Joe Biden the legitimate president of the United States?” Cavuto asked.

Carson dodged the question “It doesn’t really matter what my gut says. What matters is, are we going to be open and fair about this and about elections in general?” He claimed to want a system that “half the people aren’t skeptical of.”

Yet it’s Trump and his acolytes, like Carson, who insist on baselessly casting doubt on our democracy.

You can watch Carson promote the Big Lie (and pretend he’s a truthseeker!), hydroxychloroquine and more below, from Fox Business Network’s April 21, 2021 Cavuto: Coast to Coast and FNC’s April 21, 2021 Your World, via Media Matters.