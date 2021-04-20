Sean Hannity meant to begin his adoration of, I mean interview with Donald Trump with slobbering praise but I think I detected a Freudian slip.

Hannity's first question told you pretty much everything you need to know about what kind of "interview" lay ahead. Not just slobbering but flaunting his insider status.

HANNITY: All right, so I know a lot of people that are around you every day. This is what they're all telling me. You are working as hard as you did when you were in the White House, except you play a little golf more, that you're keeping an insane schedule, seven days a week. You really don't stop.

“Working as hard” as Trump did when he was in the White House? Among other things, Trump distinguished himself as probably the laziest guy ever to live there. It’s hard to believe "unofficial chief of staff" Hannity wouldn’t have known that. Obviously, Hannity meant to imply that Trump worked hard for Americans in office and out. But that's not what Hannity said.

As it turned out, Hannity’s Bedtime BFF could not come up with any good lie about what he’s been working hard at. Trump said he’s “seeing a lot of people” and then segued into whining about his victimhood:

TRUMP: Well, we're seeing a lot of people. We're seeing a lot of good Republicans and a lot of good Americans, in some cases, great Americans. And we are working very hard. And a lot of things to do, plus some getting more involved for a long time, years, I wasn't involved in the business. I'm more involved in the business. We'll see what I do with respect to that. But the business is doing well. And we're doing well.

It's been five-and-a-half years of investigations and hoaxes. And I see something came out just yesterday about the Russia, Russia, Russia was a total phony deal. And they hate to admit it but intelligence came out --

[…]

Yeah, it's a bounty. It's a big bounty deal. And now they say that it was a hoax, just like everything else.

So it's a sad thing. You get impeached for doing nothing wrong. Then you get a second impeachment for doing nothing wrong.

And so, it's been pretty wild when you think about it and very unfair.

First of all, the issue with Russian bounties on U.S. troops had nothing to do with either of Trump’s two impeachments. Second, it has not been disproven, just not proven definitively enough for the Biden administration to include that particular matter when Biden sanctioned Russia for hacking and election interference.

This is not the first time a Fox host has pretended Trump worked hard in the White House. Host Harris Faulkner gushed, “you have such energy for this,” in her 2018 lovefest put forth as an interview with Trump.

You can watch Hannity's opener below, from the April 19, 2021 Hannity show, via Justin Baragona.