Tucker Carlson, rewriting history regarding the January 6 insurrection:

A mob of older people from unfashionable zip codes somehow made it all the way to Washington, D.C., probably by bus.

They wandered freely through the Capitol, like it was their building or something. They didn't have guns, but a lot of them had extremely dangerous ideas. They talked about the Constitution, and something called their rights. Some of them made openly seditious claims. They insisted, for example, that the last election wasn't entirely fair. The whole thing was terrifying, and then, as you've been told so very often, they committed unspeakable acts of violence.

Candace Owens, joining Tucker Carlson in rewriting the history of the January 6 insurrection.

[I]t didn't even register on a scale of one to Black Lives Matter, what happened in D.C. was virtually nothing on January 6th, and I could not believe the overreaction.

It's a sinister double standard. What happened on January 6th was to me the Reichstag fire happening all over again in America. Democrats use it to consolidate power and to trample over the Civil Rights of half of the country because they want to make sure that they have no political adversaries going forward.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, defending his state’s new voting restrictions by suggesting Stacey Abrams is a race hustler:

I think also probably Stacey Abrams has already poll-tested the word ‘Jim Crow,’ found that that plays well, just like when she poll-tested the word ‘voter suppression,’ back in 2014. So this is part of her hustle for making money. She’s raised over a hundred million dollars now, with her voter-suppression hustle, which is not based in reality.

Brian Kilmeade, suggesting Meghan Markle’s and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey contributed to the death of 99 year-old Prince Philip:

He's in the -- your grandfather's in the hospital. You know he's not doing well. Is this really the time you have to put out this interview? And evidently, it definitely added to his stress.

Fox guest Rebecca Walser on a union’s defeat at Amazon’s Bessemer, Alabama warehouse:

[It was] a win for the worker, Neil, because the workers in Alabama said, ‘Listen, we’re making over $15 an hour, $15 an hour when the federal minimum wage is $7.25 and so we’re making more than that, we’re getting health care.’ And, you know - unions of course there’s a place for them, but we have so many federal protections for the employee now as far as health and safety that what were they unionizing for?

