Fox guest Rebecca Walser suggested that the only reason some Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama wanted to unionize was to get more bathroom breaks.
Walser told host Neil Cavuto that yesterday’s defeat for a union at Amazon's Bessemer warehouse was “a win for the worker, Neil, because the workers in Alabama said, ‘Listen, we’re making over $15 an hour, $15 an hour when the federal minimum wage is $7.25 and so we’re making more than that, we’re getting health care.’ And, you know - unions of course there’s a place for them, but we have so many federal protections for the employee now as far as health and safety that what were they unionizing for?”
She also said, “unions have become a business that Amazon workers rejected in Alabama.”
Cavuto warned that while “it’s a little harder there to get that union push in Alabama,” unions may try again at other Amazon warehouses in other states. “Is Amazon over this or does it put pressure on them to be extra generous with those workers?” Cavuto asked. As if $15 an hour and health insurance puts workers in the lap of luxury. (The Economic Policy Institute says $15/hour provides merely a “a modest but adequate standard of living.”)
Walser thought there will be further pressure on Amazon to do more for its workforce. But, she added, “Unionization would be really a loss for the end consumer.” She said it would bring “higher prices for you and I and every American that buys on Amazon, pretty much almost every day.”
She also seemed totally ignorant of the working conditions at the Amazon warehouse.
“Now, if you have legitimate grievances, that aren’t worked out between federal law and actually going to management, then maybe unionization makes sense,” Walser said. “But I don’t see it in Amazon, Neil. I mean, the worst thing I saw in the complaint of the workers was that they weren’t getting enough bathroom breaks.”
Apparently, Walser never looked at the March 17 U.S. Senate testimony of Jennifer Bates, an employee at that Amazon warehouse in Alabama. The conditions are a lot worse than too few bathroom breaks:
BATES: At Amazon, you are on your feet walking all the time and climbing stairs to get to your station and move products. We have two 30-minute breaks during a 10-hour shift which is not long enough to give you time to rest. The place is huge – the size of sixteen football fields. Just walking the long way to the bathroom and back eats up precious break time.
My co-workers and I—older, younger, middle-aged people— limp from climbing up and down the stairs in the four-floor building. When I first came in to work, I noticed there was one elevator for human use. When I tried to use it, a co-worker stopped me, and told me were weren’t allowed to use it. Then I noticed that around the facility there were plenty of elevators, but the signs say, “material only, no riders.” I couldn’t believe that they built a facility with so many elevators for materials and make the employees take the stairs on a huge four-flight facility.
The work itself is also grueling. We have to keep up with the pace. My workday feels like a 9-hour intense workout every day. And they track our every move – if your computer isn’t scanning, you get charged with being time-off-task. From the onset, I learned that if I worked too slow or had too much time off task I could be disciplined or even fired. Like a lot of workers, it was too much for my sister and she ended up quitting.
You can watch Fox “cover” the Amazon union vote by deceptively presenting the working conditions below, from the April 9, 2021 Your World.
I, too, thought of Nomadland when I edited this post and watched the video.
The book is one of my all-time favorites but I have not seen the movie yet.
In reality, unions have been necessary because industries have regularly refused to recognize basic human needs in their treatment of their employees. If industries could get away with paying their employees pennies and not covering anything other than those pennies, they would do so. We know this because industries did exactly this for hundreds of years when they could get away with it.
Perhaps the most notorious example of this would be the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory, where the employers locked the workers inside and abandoned the employees when a fire broke out, leading to 146 employees dying in a single night, many of them jumping to their deaths from the windows of the 8th-10th floors of the building. No union would have ever permitted such a situation to happen, and those people would have survived. But for the fact that the employers felt that their clothing products were more valuable than the lives of their employees. It’s really that simple. I note that the owners of the factory, who had the keys and made sure that they themselves could escape the fire, were unrepentant, and continued their practice of locking their workers inside when they resumed business.
In the current situation, Amazon has a terrible record of how it treats its employees, potentially one nearly as bad as Triangle Shirtwaist. The employees are essentially cattle, as the various accounts have demonstrated. Amazon hires them and drops them at will, and they are essentially ground down to nothing. The book “Nomadland” (not the movie) is a good primer for how Amazon takes advantage of and abuses older Americans – hiring them for tiny wages during the peak season near the holidays and allowing them to keep their vans and mini-RVs (the employees’ homes since they cannot afford rent or mortgage) in a nearby lot. Amazon is delighted to be able to keep treating its employees in this fashion, and they’re delighted that Alabama’s anti-union sentiment won out here. But this is a tremendous loss for those workers.
The fact that Rebecca Walser thinks she can get away with saying something as vicious and anti-employee as she did is an unfortunate testament to how Fox News and Right Wing media have tried to shove the terms of basic debate far away from any recognizable norms. This was not a discussion about wanting another bathroom break. It was a discussion about basic human decency. Fox News may think that the centerline is somewhere to the Right of Ted Cruz, but that’s not a reality. It’s just what Fox News wants its viewers to believe.