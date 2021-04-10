Fox guest Rebecca Walser suggested that the only reason some Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama wanted to unionize was to get more bathroom breaks.

Walser told host Neil Cavuto that yesterday’s defeat for a union at Amazon's Bessemer warehouse was “a win for the worker, Neil, because the workers in Alabama said, ‘Listen, we’re making over $15 an hour, $15 an hour when the federal minimum wage is $7.25 and so we’re making more than that, we’re getting health care.’ And, you know - unions of course there’s a place for them, but we have so many federal protections for the employee now as far as health and safety that what were they unionizing for?”

She also said, “unions have become a business that Amazon workers rejected in Alabama.”

Cavuto warned that while “it’s a little harder there to get that union push in Alabama,” unions may try again at other Amazon warehouses in other states. “Is Amazon over this or does it put pressure on them to be extra generous with those workers?” Cavuto asked. As if $15 an hour and health insurance puts workers in the lap of luxury. (The Economic Policy Institute says $15/hour provides merely a “a modest but adequate standard of living.”)

Walser thought there will be further pressure on Amazon to do more for its workforce. But, she added, “Unionization would be really a loss for the end consumer.” She said it would bring “higher prices for you and I and every American that buys on Amazon, pretty much almost every day.”

She also seemed totally ignorant of the working conditions at the Amazon warehouse.

“Now, if you have legitimate grievances, that aren’t worked out between federal law and actually going to management, then maybe unionization makes sense,” Walser said. “But I don’t see it in Amazon, Neil. I mean, the worst thing I saw in the complaint of the workers was that they weren’t getting enough bathroom breaks.”

Apparently, Walser never looked at the March 17 U.S. Senate testimony of Jennifer Bates, an employee at that Amazon warehouse in Alabama. The conditions are a lot worse than too few bathroom breaks:

BATES: At Amazon, you are on your feet walking all the time and climbing stairs to get to your station and move products. We have two 30-minute breaks during a 10-hour shift which is not long enough to give you time to rest. The place is huge – the size of sixteen football fields. Just walking the long way to the bathroom and back eats up precious break time.

My co-workers and I—older, younger, middle-aged people— limp from climbing up and down the stairs in the four-floor building. When I first came in to work, I noticed there was one elevator for human use. When I tried to use it, a co-worker stopped me, and told me were weren’t allowed to use it. Then I noticed that around the facility there were plenty of elevators, but the signs say, “material only, no riders.” I couldn’t believe that they built a facility with so many elevators for materials and make the employees take the stairs on a huge four-flight facility.

The work itself is also grueling. We have to keep up with the pace. My workday feels like a 9-hour intense workout every day. And they track our every move – if your computer isn’t scanning, you get charged with being time-off-task. From the onset, I learned that if I worked too slow or had too much time off task I could be disciplined or even fired. Like a lot of workers, it was too much for my sister and she ended up quitting.

You can watch Fox “cover” the Amazon union vote by deceptively presenting the working conditions below, from the April 9, 2021 Your World.