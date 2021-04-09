The cohosts of Fox & Friends probably earned a corporate gold star today for not only weaponizing the death of 99 year-old Prince Philip, but for suggesting Meghan Markle, a woman of color, was responsible.

Sure, it was sad that Prince Philip died in the midst of a family drama. But the elderly man had been released from the hospital, after a month-long stay, a few days after the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview on Oprah that so triggered the tender fee fees of the P***y-Grabber worshipers at Fox News.

But “Drs.” Kilmeade and Doocy, along with approving “nurse” Ainsley Earhardt didn’t need no stinking medical evidence to suggest that Meghan and Harry had caused Philip’s death.

Media Matters caught the baseless and gratuitous smears:

DOOCY: He was admitted to the hospital within the last two months and was there for a very long time. And people were worried about his condition. And this was about the time the Meghan Markle, Harry interview was about to run with Oprah Winfrey, and it was suggested that it was inappropriate that they run that particular, you know, tell-all, which invariably, you know, ultimately did accuse the royal family of racism. It was inappropriate to run that while he was in the hospital.

EARHARDT: Mm-hmm.

...

KILMEADE: Also, if you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey. So here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that.

...

EARHARDT: You realize, too, when you watch the shows about, the duties, the dedication that they have. When you marry into the royal family, you’re signing up for a lifelong commitment and –

KILMEADE: Not everybody.

EARHARDT: Right!

…

KILMEADE: Just think about this. There's one thing that Piers Morgan was saying on his morning show, which he famously walked off of, is like, really? He's in the -- your grandfather's in the hospital. You know he's not doing well. Is this really the time you have to put out this interview? And evidently, it definitely added to his stress.

EARHARDT: He was in the hospital at the time.

KILMEADE: Yeah.

EARHARDT: So, he died in Windsor Castle, so they allowed him to go home.

So much for America First!

It takes a special brand of low-class to use a death in the family to smear other members of the family, especially when one of them, Prince Harry, is undoubtedly grieving the loss of his grandfather, whatever the relationship. But, when it comes to classlessness, Fox is always up to the job.

You can watch Fox & Friends display their loyalty to Great Britain over an American woman of color, below, from the April 9, 2021 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)