Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defended Georgia’s new voting laws from charges of voter suppression by calling Stacey Abrams’ criticisms “part of her hustle for making money.”

Raffensperger, now facing re-election as a Trump target, defended Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws yesterday on Fox's Your World show. He described them as “sensible” and “measured,” even though, as USA Today explains, the new laws take power away from him, give it to someone the Republican-run legislature chooses and allows the state's election board, now with a majority of legislative appointees, to “remove and replace election officials administering the vote at the level where the real elections work happens — the county level.”

None of that was mentioned in this discussion. Raffensperger waved away President Biden's criticism by saying he should “read the bill.”

“For example, we’re moving away from signature match. We’ve actually been sued by both the Democrat party and Republican parties over signature match,” Raffensperger said. “We’re now moving to a very objective measure of using driver’s license number and also your birthday date, month, and year. Very objective, it’s being used right now in both Minnesota, Nebraska, blue states, red states. It’s a good measure.”

Host Charles Payne claimed there are “extreme similarities” between the Colorado and Georgia voting laws. He asked Raffensperger to respond to “the most liberal of media outlets” saying that the bill is “some sort of payback” and that now he’s “trying to get in good grace and good favor with the Trump wing of the Republican party.”

“I had nothing to do with the writing of the legislation,” Raffensperger replied. “They’re using SB 202, the Democrats are, as a cudgel or also as a way of pushing HR 1, which is a federal takeover of elections. I think also probably Stacey Abrams has already poll-tested the word ‘Jim Crow,’ found that that plays well, just like when she poll-tested the word ‘voter suppression,’ back in 2014. So this is part of her hustle for making money. She’s raised over a hundred million dollars now, with her voter-suppression hustle, which is not based in reality.”

There was no objection to that rhetoric from the African American host.

Raffensperger cherry-picked more of the provisions: “Look at what the bill actually does. We’ve increased early voting from 16 days minimum up to 17, allowing Sunday voting. … Making sure counties continue to improve on keeping lines short. Lines longer than one hour are not allowed. You’ll have to break the precincts in half or actually add additional equipment and poll workers. All good stuff.”

FACT CHECK: From CNN: Georgia's law “shortens the duration of the absentee voting period,” “significantly shrinks” the length of runoffs from nine weeks to four, eliminates two of the three weeks of early voting for runoffs that was formerly required, and “limits how many drop boxes each county can have, how many hours and days the boxes can be open, and where they can be located.” The law also “imposes significant new obstacles to voting.”

None of that was mentioned in this interview, either.

You can watch it below, from the April 7, 2021 Your World.