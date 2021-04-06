Donald Trump’s attempt to rewrite history with his comments about the January 6 insurrection was the runaway winner of last week’s poll.

The current nominees are:

Lara Trump, after it was announced she’s now a paid contributor to Fox News:

I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long. You guys know, it was kind of a joke over the past five years, I would come there so often that the security guards were like maybe we should just give you a key.

Candace Owens, talking about Democrats, but displaying quite a case of projection:

With intention, with pure evil intention they’re tearing this country apart.

Matt Gaetz, hours after The New York Times revealed he’s under investigation for sex trafficking, in an interview with Tucker Carlson:

I only know what I've read in The New York Times. I can say that actually, you and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you'll remember her and she was actually threatened by the F.B.I., told that if she wouldn't cop to the fact that somehow I was involved in some pay for play scheme, that she could face trouble.

And so I do believe that there are people at the Department of Justice, who are trying to smear me, you know, providing for flights and hotel rooms for people that you're dating, who are of legal age is not a crime…

Ainsley Earhardt, to a guest denied a permit to hold a Good Friday vigil outside the Capitol:

Why are they cancelling your group and, essentially, Jesus?

MLK niece Alveda King, going to bat for Georgia’s voter suppression law:

[It’s] not an effort for voter suppression. This is simply trying to regulate and get a hand on what even happened on the last election because we had so many dead people voting, people voting twice, people mailing in and then showing up and voting. So many things were happening.

