It’s been a while since Rev. Patrick Mahoney has gotten attention for his merry “free speech” pranks, many of them aimed at abortion providers. So, it wasn’t surprising to see him pop up on Fox & Friends where fellow Christian Ainsley Earhardt was fully supportive of his court fight against nasty Democrats who are stopping him from praying in front of the Capitol.

As a purveyor of the ever-popular persecuted Christian narrative, Mahoney, who was part of the “Living Nativity” so beloved by the late Roger Ailes, is perfect for Fox News. He was recently denied a permit to hold a Good Friday vigil outside the U.S. Capitol and is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice-President Kamala Harris for violating his First Amendment rights. And that’s why he appeared on this morning’s Fox & Friends where he got a nice warm welcome from Ainsley Earhardt.

After reporting on this demonic turn of events, Earhardt introduced her guest. You could just feel the Christian fellowship through the TV or computer screen. Mahoney said “blessings” when she welcomed him. She responded, “Blessings to you during this holy week.”

Earhardt praised Mahoney’s “beautiful message” in wanting to “pray for our leaders.” She informed us that he just wants to be with his little group at the Capitol. She asked, “Why are they cancelling your group and, essentially, Jesus?”

Mahoney, a publicity hound since his days with the radical anti-abortion movement, claimed that he didn’t really know why. He alleged that “there is misconception out there that many people think the Capitol is closed.” He listed all the people who have access to the building like the politicians and service staff who work there.

He whined that the only thing, “tragically, is prohibited is peaceful First Amendment activities.” He also claimed that the only thing he wants is “to return the people’s house back to the people and allow the First Amendment to be celebrated at the United States Capitol.”

Surmising a “deeper reason,” he said that his group would be in the spot where the Capitol was breached. On Good Friday, his group wants “to pray the powerful message that Jesus brought of healing, of acceptance, of unity.” He expressed the hope that the court will rule in his favor so that this country can be a place where citizens can “freely and openly express their views and values without government interference or oppression.”

Sweet Li’l Ainsley, who endorses “benign Christianity in public schools” said, “Amen.”

Mahoney was confident that the court will rule in his favor and noted that the trial is happening at the same time of Jesus’ trial. He preached that he’s going into court “for the right to share this powerful message of prayer and hope and love and acceptance.” (And what better way to spread love and hope than filing a lawsuit against our top female leaders!) He warned that “if they can ban peaceful First Amendment activities at the United States Capitol building, then free speech is in danger all across America."

Earhardt mentioned that she heard from a Christian leader, that if you ask God, “a perfect gentleman,” to get out of your schools, your finances and your government, then you can’t ask him to come into your life when it’s convenient. (Huh?)

Not surprisingly, she was very supportive of Mahoney in hoping that he succeeds. She added that she’s so thankful that he’s praying for our country and our leaders. She ended with “God bless you, Reverend.”

Mahoney is full of pious baloney. What neither Mahoney nor Earhardt mentioned was that, since the MAGA terrorist attack, there have been no permits issued for public demonstrations. More importantly, the First Amendment issue is not applicable in this case, as the government is not prohibiting his speech; but, rather, is limiting where it will take place.

But yeah, let’s pray for love and unity on Fox News, the media outlet for hatred and division. Yeah, that’s a plan.

Feel the love on the Thursday, April 1st, 2021 Fox & Friends.