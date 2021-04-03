Fox News contributor Alveda King who rarely, if ever, lets a TV hit go by without mentioning that she’s Martin Luther King’s niece, probably sent him rolling in the grave when she argued on behalf of Georgia’s new voter suppression law.

Without providing any evidence, King insisted that “voter suppression has occurred through the ages on both sides of the aisle,” and that Georgia’s new law is “not an effort for voter suppression. This is simply trying to regulate and get a hand on what even happened on the last election because we had so many dead people voting, people voting twice, people mailing in and then showing up and voting. So many things were happening.”

This is a load of BS. Georgia’s presidential election was audited and no voter fraud was found. Furthermore, Donald Trump’s own attorney general agreed. Out of 62 lawsuits Trump filed challenging the election, he lost 61. The only victory had nothing to do with voter fraud. The Georgia law, on the other hand, "will limit ballot access, potentially confuse voters and give more power to Republican lawmakers," The New York Times concluded in its exhaustive analysis.

Host Neil Cavuto let the falsehoods stand. He moved on to note that Bernice King, MLK’s daughter, was among those saying that the Georgia law disrespects her father’s work. “They’re not saying it’s Jim Crow-ish, they seem to be saying it’s close,” Cavuto said. “What do you say?”

King boasted about having marched for voters’ rights – then went on to support restricting them. “Without appropriate regulations, you do not have the fair voting process,” she claimed. “Right now, we have got some serious voting irregularities that also have to be addressed, and I notice that Bernice is not addressing that.”

That was too much, even for Cavuto. He asked if the law “was based on something that to a lot of us has proven to be incorrect, if not a lie, that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia to the point that it turned the election and robbed Donald Trump of a win. Do you believe that?”

In short, yes, she does.

King called herself a friend of Trump and, with a straight face, said, “Now, he’s moving ahead, continuing to serve the country.” She didn’t provide any specifics in that regard. “I don’t think that we are retaliating against what may or may not have happened with the last election. It’s time for an overhaul of the election, period, whoever the president happens to be.”

“A lot of times I’ve seen voter fraud in Georgia, myself,” King asserted, when she was a state legislator. “So, there are all kinds of shenanigans in Georgia with voting,” she added.

Cavuto pressed. “Did it influence the election in 2020?”

“I actually believe it did because there’s so many people who would say to me, 'I’m voting for President Trump ,don’t tell anybody, shhhhh, shhh. And I believe more people actually voted for President Trump than we actually saw here in Georgia. I’m very convinced that it is true."

She even said it’s possible the Georgia law may be “too little, too late.”

Rather than debunk her disinformation, Cavuto closed the segment by saying affectionately, "Always stirring that pot, Alveda.”

You can watch it below, from the April 1, 2021 Your World.